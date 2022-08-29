Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bay Area Children's Theatre To Present ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY

Adapted from best-selling, award-winning children's series by popular author Mo Willems.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Bay Area Children's Theatre To Present ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY

An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, "bestus" (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means "very best") friends! Piggie is excited because she has no idea what is going to happen today--which means that anything is possible. Like skipping. Or ping pong. Or a party invitation! Party invitation?! Good thing Gerald knows how to party!

Elephant and Piggie's We Are In A Play kicks off the season celebrating FUN and FRIENDSHIP because this show is LITERALLY all about having fun with your best friends!

The cast includes Bri Bramanti is Piggie, Iyana Colby as Gerald, Morgan Claire Roberts as Squirelle 1, Ali as Squirelle 2, Courtney Anne Nelson as Squirelle #3 / Piggie Cover, and Jordan Taylor as Squirrelle #4/Pengu

Music by award-winning composer Deborah Wicks La Puma who composed the music for the show She Persisted the Musical.

Runtime is 50 minutes and great for all ages. Elephant and Piggie's We Are In A Play runs from August 26-October 3rd every Saturday and Sunday at the Bay Area Children's Theatre in Berkeley. Tickets are $32-$35 and are available here.

Bay Area Children's Theatre Founder, Nina Meehan, says about the show, "Kids and Parents alike LOVE the Elephant and Piggie books because they are hysterical! And this musical adaptation brings exactly the same kind of over-the-top humor and beautiful moments of connection to life on stage right in front of you!"




