A WINNIE THE POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail brings 100 Aker Woods to Sutter Street Theatre.

A very special Friend-and-Relation tells Christopher Robin a story of a Christmas Eve very long ago (about last year) when Eeyore, the old gray donkey who lives by himself in the thistle corner of Hundred-Acre Wood, was absolutely miserable. It seems that he lost his tail and Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet got all of their friends and a search was organized. There is a great deal of fun and excitement, plus delightful songs, in the adventure that follows. Its theme, which concerns caring, sharing and the importance of cultivating friends, makes this a very special and enchanting musical. The entire family will enjoy A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail.

Book, Music & Lyrics by James W. Rogers

Based on the Stories by A.A. Milne

Directed by Allen Schmeltz

Musical Direction by Connie Mockenhaupt

The show opens December 14 and runs Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm through Dec. 29.

PLUS: 12/17, 12/18, 12/19, and 12/20 at 4 pm and 12/23, 12/27 at 1 pm

For online reservations go to www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.i??

Tickets are General $18, Seniors $16, Students with ID $15, Children 12 and under $13.





Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You