ONE THOUSAND AND ONE NIGHTS to Play at State Kremlin Palace

The Kremlin Ballet's One Thousand and One Nights will enchant audiences at the State Kremlin Palace's Great Hall June 23.

The ballet is based on a masterpiece of medieval Arabian literature, a collection of fairy tales and parables told by Scheherazade. Included in the collection are childhood favorites such as: Sinbad, Aladdin, Jinn and Princess Badroulbadour.

There is sure to be a colorful visual feast for audiences as vivid music, compsed by Fikret Amirov, and classical choreography with a spicy charm of the East play out onstage. Artistic managing director and founder of the Kremlin Ballet, Andrei Petrov, serves as the director-choreographer for the production.

While the ballet has been performed in several countries, and even on different stages in Russia, this performance will mark the first of the ballet on a Moscow stage.

The performance is accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra Radio Orpheus, with Artistic Managing Director and Principal Conductor, Sergey Kondrashov conducting.

For tickets and more information about One Thousand and One Nights, tap here.





