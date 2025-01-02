The Duprees and The Classic Sounds Come to WPPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Duprees and Special Guests are coming to White Plains PAC this month. If you love timeless and romantic doo-wop classics, prepare for an evening with The Duprees and special guests, The Classic Sounds, at White Plains PAC on January 17 at 7:30 PM.

The Duprees will perform iconic hits like "You Belong to Me" and "My Own True Love," bringing the magic of doo-wop to life. Current members Tommy Petillo, Jimmy Spinelli, and Shawn Stevens promise to deliver a performance that resonates with all generations. Tommy has been with The Duprees for over 46 years, while Jimmy brings energy with his showmanship, and Shawn adds his experience from groups like The Diamonds and The Vogues.

Special guests, The Classic Sounds, an acclaimed Acapella Quintet from the Bronx and Westchester Counties, will share their polished harmonies and captivating stage show. Discovered by Johnny Z of the WFAS Rock and Roll Revival Show, they have shared the stage with legends like Johnny Maestro, The Drifters, The Platters, The Flamingos, and The Harptones.

Comments