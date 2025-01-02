News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Duprees and The Classic Sounds Come to WPPAC

The performance is on January 17 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
The Duprees and The Classic Sounds Come to WPPAC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Duprees and Special Guests are coming to  White Plains PAC this month. If you love timeless and romantic doo-wop classics, prepare for an  evening with The Duprees and special guests, The Classic Sounds, at White Plains PAC on January 17 at 7:30 PM.

LATEST NEWS

The Duprees and The Classic Sounds Come to WPPAC
Last Chance To Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Elmwood Playhouse Leads Best Musical!
Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; The Schoolhouse Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The Duprees will perform iconic hits like "You Belong to Me" and "My Own True Love," bringing the magic of doo-wop to life. Current members Tommy Petillo, Jimmy Spinelli, and Shawn Stevens promise to deliver a performance that resonates with all generations. Tommy has been with The Duprees for over 46 years, while Jimmy brings energy with his showmanship, and Shawn adds his experience from groups like The Diamonds and The Vogues.

Special guests, The Classic Sounds, an acclaimed Acapella Quintet from the Bronx and Westchester Counties, will share their polished harmonies and captivating stage show. Discovered by Johnny Z of the WFAS Rock and Roll Revival Show, they have shared the stage with legends like Johnny Maestro, The Drifters, The Platters, The Flamingos, and The Harptones.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos