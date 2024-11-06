THE HUMANS Comes to Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack, NY will present Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, The Humans. Opening November 15 and running through December 7, the drama joins the Blake family as they squeeze into a cramped apartment in New York's Chinatown to share Thanksgiving dinner. Holiday banter turns tense as individual regrets and resentments lead to clashes over money, relationships, and life choices. Praised by The Washington Post for its exploration of “what being a family is all about,” The Humans is a play that resonates long after the curtain closes.

Directed at Elmwood by Lisa Spielman, the production features a stellar cast including Larry Reina (Portchester, NY), Kelly Kirby (Dobbs Ferry, NY), Rachel Schulte (Stamford, CT), Sierra Lidén (Northvale, NJ), Mara Mittleman Karg (Nanuet, NY), and Justin Smith (Garnerville, NY.)

The Humans opens November 15 and closes December 7, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm, with a captioned performance on Thursday December 5 at 8 pm.

