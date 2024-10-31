Singer Will Liverman and Pianist Judith Lynn Stillman to Perform at Reid Castle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience an unforgettable evening with the acclaimed artists: opera singer Will Liverman and pianist Judith Lynn Stillman. Will Liverman, baritone, and Judith Lynn Stillman, pianist, perform together in a spectacular holiday concert at the historic Reid Castle in Purchase, New York on Thursday, December 19th at 7:30 PM. The program includes art songs, arias, holiday tunes, and original compositions by each performer. This special event is one night only!

The duo is making a rare appearance together outside Liverman's exclusive performances at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and Stillman's Musical Directorship of AMADEUS at the Gamm Theatre in Rhode Island. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness their captivating artistry in an intimate setting. With limited tickets available, be sure to secure your spot for what promises to be a truly remarkable performance.

More about the artists:

Judith Lynn Stillman and Will Liverman's ESSENTIAL BUSINESS: A Mini-Opera with film, musical score, and piano/instrumentals by Judith Lynn Stillman, featuring Will Liverman, was the First Prize winner of the worldwide OperaVision/Opera Europa International Quarantine Competition. The film was spotlighted as "a watching and listening highlight" by The Guardian. Liverman and Stillman also performed Art Song to Aria at the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts. Their duo recital included the world premiere of Stillman's song cycle, "Where There's A Will...", commissioned by Liverman.

Will Liverman: Baritone

GRAMMY Award-winning baritone Will Liverman is the 2022 Beverly Sills Artist Award recipient and co-creator of The Factotum (Lyric Opera of Chicago, 2023 world premiere). This season's engagements include the Metropolitan Opera (The Magic Flute), Lyric Opera of Chicago and San Francisco Opera (La Bohème), Dutch National Opera (Peter Grimes), Carnegie Hall, San Francisco Symphony, Rhode Island Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra, Oakland Symphony, National Sawdust, New York Festival of Song, String Theory, The Concertgebouw, and Oxford International Song Festival. Last season, Liverman starred in the title role of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at the Metropolitan Opera ("the best I've ever heard him," Wall Street Journal).

In a performance opening the Met's 2021/2022 season, Liverman headlined the widely celebrated Fire Shut Up In My Bones by Terence Blanchard, which won the 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording. Cedille Records released Liverman's Show Me The Way (March 2024), a celebration of American song. His Dreams of a New Day: Songs by Black Composers (Cedille, 2021) was GRAMMY Award-nominated for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

Liverman is an alumnus of the Ryan Opera Center (Lyric Opera of Chicago) and was a Glimmerglass Festival Young Artist. He holds degrees from The Juilliard School (M.M.) and Wheaton College in Illinois (B.M.).

Below, Will Livermanperformed "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the 2023 US Open Men's Championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This special performance marked a unique collaboration between Liverman and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Judith Lynn Stillman: Pianist/Artistic Director

Judith Lynn Stillman enjoys a distinguished career as an internationally-renowned pianist, composer, music director, choral conductor, educator, and filmmaker. Named Honored Artist of The American Prize in Piano and Composition, winner of 18 piano competitions, and a first Pell Award winner for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts, she holds Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School, where she won the Juilliard Concerto Competition. Hailed by Wynton Marsalis as "a consummate artist," Stillman is the Artist-in-Residence and a Professor of Music at Rhode Island College.

Career highlights include featured artist at music festivals such as Marlboro, Tanglewood, Grand Teton, Yale-at-Norfolk, Ravel Academy (France); Days of Music (Israel), Lenk Music Festival (Switzerland), Domaine des Arts (France); Music Director for Operafestival di Roma (Italy), performer at the GRAMMYs honoring Rostropovich, world premieres at Avery Fisher Hall and Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center; visiting Artist-in-Residence in China, Russia, the Czech Republic, Beijing's Central Conservatory, Prague Conservatory, and at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Stillman's compositions have received extensive national media coverage: "a breathtaking masterpiece," "Stillman's true genius shines... she reaches for the stars and succeeds brilliantly...transports us through darkness toward life and growth, a startlingly beautiful musical score." (Armenian Weekly)

Wynton Marsalis and Judith Lynn Stillman's acclaimed Sony Music duo album was on the Top Ten of the Billboard charts: "Marsalis and Stillman make an impeccable team. The playing consistently dazzles." Stillman's collaborators include musicians from diverse genres: The Beach Boys, Herbie Hancock (BOSE commercial), members of the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, the Borromeo, Cassatt, Lydian, Muir and Shanghai String Quartets, and "Dynamic Duo" concerts with Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater. Stillman's Christmas recordings on North Star Music are acclaimed worldwide for her "spirit-lifting" arrangements - "so splendid it shimmers."

As composer-filmmaker, Stillman's accolades include winning the Grand Prize: Best Music Video, Best Score, Best Multimedia Film, Audience Choice Award and Humanitarian Award in international film festivals in NYC, Hollywood, Cannes and in the UK. Stillman was named the Creative Services Industry Leader by PBN's Business Women Awards.

More about Stillman: https://judithlynnstillman.com More about Liverman: www.willliverman.com

$75, general admission (7:30 pm to 8:30 pm)

$250 VIP experience (7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, reception follows)

Purchase tickets here: https://securealumni.mville.edu/s/1851/interior.aspx?sid=1851&gid=2&pgid=1493&cid=3427

Comments