SIGNIFICANT OTHER Opens at Elmwood Playhouse

Significant Other, written by Joshua Harmon, is coming to Elmwood Playhouse this month. The production opens January 17 and runs through February 8.

Poor Jordan! His gal pals are moving on and finding love—leaving him lonely and going all kinds of wrong as he tries to find his own Mr. Right. This updated take on the rom-com formula is a funny and bittersweet exploration of the quest for connection and commitment in our contemporary world.

Directed at Elmwood by Kathleen Mahan, the production features a diverse and talented cast including John Carlos Lefkowitz (West Nyack, NY), Sam Snyder (New City, NY), Changu Nan'gandu Chiimbwe (Stony Point, NY), Ceili Fitzpatrick (Piermont, NY), Carol Napier (Nyack, NY), Sean Jordan (Nanuet, NY) and Shane Romer (Old Tappan, NY).

Significant Other opens January 17 and closes February 8, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm, with a captioned performance onThursday February 6 at 8 pm.

Throughout the run of the show, Elmwood's lobby gallery exhibits the work of the artists of Nyack Art Collective, with a pre-show gallery reception starting at 6:30 pm on opening night (January 17) to meet the artists and enjoy complimentary wine and cheese from local gourmet shop, Scott and Joe.

