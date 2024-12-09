Phoenix Theare & Arts Co to Hold Auditions For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PTAC will be holding auditions for William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream-set against the lush, mysterious backdrop of a southern swamp. This immersive production will reimagine Shakespeare's timeless comedy with a uniquely swampy, boggish flavor, inviting audiences to lose themselves in a magical world of moonlight, mischief, and mayhem.

In person auditions will be held on Friday January 17 (6:30PM - 9PM) and Saturday January 18 (10AM - 2PM) Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment by emailing PhoenixTheatreArtsCo@gmail.com. Video auditions will be accepted via email at PhoenixTheatreArtsCo@gmail.com. If needed, callbacks will be held by invitation only on Saturday, January 18 from 2PM - 6PM. Monologues and more information are available at PhoenixPTAC.com

We will ask that you audition with some variety of a southern accent (do your best! And any type of Southern accent is acceptable!)

Actors, dancers, and movers of all backgrounds and experience levels are encouraged to audition. Whether you're a seasoned performer or stepping on stage for the first time, there's a role for everyone-from leading characters to ensemble parts that bring the enchanted swamp to life.

"We're looking for a cast that is as vibrant and dynamic as the swamp that we're setting the show in," says Gina Stanton, the production's director. "We'll be blending the whimsy of Shakespeare's original text with the rich, atmospheric beauty of a southern swamp, and we're looking for actors, dancers, and movers who can help bring this vision to life."

Roles are available for:

Strong Actors: Show off your comedic timing, dramatic presence, and ability to bring Shakespeare's poetic language to life.

Strong Movers and Dancers: Help transform the stage into a living, breathing swamp with fluid, mesmerizing movement.

Ensemble Members: Dive into the magic of the swamp with roles suited for all levels of experience.

Rehearsals will begin in late January, with performances scheduled for May 2 - May 10, 2025. Actors of all ages, ethnicities, and genders are encouraged to audition, and no prior experience is necessary.

Those interested should prepare a one-minute Shakespearean monologue or a reading of their choice and may be asked to do some brief movement work.. Comfortable clothing and shoes are recommended.

