Penguin Presents New Play By Award-Winning Author Michael McKeever

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of founding artistic director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, presents the New York premiere of Mr. Parker, a new play by Michael McKeever, directed by Mr. Brancato, beginning Friday, September 13 in Stony Point, New York.

Mr. Parker is described by Mr. Brancato as "funny, touching new play about learning to let go of the past and embracing the future" and suggested for adults only.

According to Mr. Horn, Mr. Parker offers "a potent look at love, life and loss" and is the fourth (and final production) of the Equity theatre's 2019 season.

The title character Terry Parker is at a crossroads - gay, middle-aged, suddenly single and unable to adjust to a world that has moved on without him - when he embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

The production reunites the Carbonell Award-winning playwright with director Brancato who staged McKeever's Daniel's Husband and After at Penguin and Off Broadway.

Playwright Michael McKeever has written thirty full-length plays that have been produced around the world, including Daniel's Husband, Clark Gable Slept Here, and Stuff. He is winner of seven Carbonell Awards, including the 2017 Award for Outstanding New Work for After.

His play Daniel's Husband, which was nominated for an Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Work, was produced by Penguin Rep in 2016 before transferring to Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theatre in 2017 and a commercial run at Westside Theatre in 2018.

Penguin's production of McKeever's After had a limited run at 59e59 Theatres in New York City earlier this year.

The cast of Mr. Parker under Mr. Brancato's direction includes Derek Smith (Obie and Drama League Award winner), as Mr. Parker, Mia Matthews (After), as his sister-in-law Cassandra, and Joe Chisholm (Afterglow), as his, uh, Uber driver (?).

In addition to the recent Off Broadway productions of After and Daniel's Husband, Mr. Brancato staged Yasmina Reza's Art and the world premiere of Cary Gitter's The Sabbath Girl at Penguin earlier this year.

The limited engagement of Mr. Parker runs through Sunday, October 6 at Penguin Rep Theatre in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York.

The production has scenic design by David Goldstein, costume design by Heather Carey, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Max Silverman, with casting by Cindi Rush. Michael Palmer is production stage manager.

Performance days and times are: Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There is also a weekday matinee Friday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre, which is located at 7 Crickettown Road, is a repurposed 1880s hay barn, and offers air-conditioning, a wheelchair accessible entrance, rest rooms and seating, and plenty of free parking.

New this season - thanks to the assistance of State Senator James Skoufis -- are assistive listening devices to accommodate the hearing-impaired, the installation of handrails for easier and safe access to seating, and the addition of café tables and chairs by the organic garden.

Tickets to Mr. Parker are priced at $48 (including facility fee and service charge). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under).

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep's website at www.penguinrep.org or call 845-786-2873.

Photo credit: John Quilty





