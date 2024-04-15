Katonah Classic Stage Presents GOD OF CARNAGE and the American Premiere of DR GLAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring, Katonah Classic Stage audiences will be treated to Yasmina Reza's hysterical satire "God of Carnage" in repertory with a dramatic interpretation of the classic Swedish novella "Dr. Glas."

Returning to Whippoorwill Hall in Armonk, KCS will kick-off the Spring season with the 2009 Tony Winner for Best Play, God of Carnage. Audiences will be thrown into a whirlpool of societal clashes, exposing the wild undercurrents lurking beneath the veneer of refined decorum. Yasmina Reza's darkly hilarious satire unravels the thin veil of civility that masks our primal instincts. The New York Times lauded, “Ms. Reza's streamlined anatomy of the human animal which incites the kind of laughter that comes from the gut, as involuntary as hiccups or belching.” Directed by Artistic Director Trent Dawson, KCS promises an unforgettable theatrical experience with a cast of fan favorites whose collective resumes boast everything from Broadway hits to Oscar nominated movies, including Claire Karpen (KCS' Betrayal ), Brenda Withers (KCS' Private Lives ), Jordan Lage (KCS' Oleanna) and Alvin Keith (KCS's Dinner with Friends).

In stark contrast to the hilarity of God of Carnage, KCS is equally proud to present the North American Live premiere of Dr. Glas, featuring a tour-de-force performance by Daniel Gerroll (Chariots of Fire, The Blacklist) in a gripping psychological thriller. This Jeffrey Hatcher adaptation of the classic Swedish novel by Hjalmar Soderberg will have audiences on the edge of their seats as Dr. Glas takes them through a shocking transformation which will stay deeply embedded in their imagination.

Tickets

Tickets for all performances on sale now at www.KatonahClassicStage.com. KCS will host God of Carnage's Opening Night Party on May 3rd, at the North Castle Library.