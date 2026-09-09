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Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.

BWW Awards Nominations

2026 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards Categories

  • Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
  • Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Dance Production
  • Best Direction Of A Musical
  • Best Direction Of A Play
  • Best Ensemble
  • Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
  • Best Musical
  • Best Performer In A Musical
  • Best Performer In A Play
  • Best Play
  • Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
  • Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
  • Best Supporting Performer In A Play
  • Favorite Local Theatre
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Rockland / Westchester SHOWS

Private Lives in Rockland / Westchester Private Lives
The Schoolhouse Theater (9/04-9/20)
The Last Five Years in Rockland / Westchester The Last Five Years
Arc Stages (9/25-9/25)
Marc Ciprut Band in Rockland / Westchester Marc Ciprut Band
Jazz On Main (10/08-10/08)
The Real Thing in Rockland / Westchester The Real Thing
Katonah Classic Stage (10/22-11/01)
Sunday Brunch with Maya Shaw in Rockland / Westchester Sunday Brunch with Maya Shaw
Jazz On Main (10/11-10/11)
The Keith Chasin Trio in Rockland / Westchester The Keith Chasin Trio
Jazz On Main (11/12-11/12)
The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney in Rockland / Westchester The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney
Antrim Playhouse (9/18-10/04)
Nick Chesnais Quartet in Rockland / Westchester Nick Chesnais Quartet
Jazz On Main (9/10-9/10)
Sunday Jazz Brunch- Host by Ron Drotos in Rockland / Westchester Sunday Jazz Brunch- Host by Ron Drotos
Jazz On Main (9/27-9/27)
Quintin Harris Trio in Rockland / Westchester Quintin Harris Trio
Jazz On Main (10/01-10/01)
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