EQUUS To Take The Stage At Reid Castle

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DayStar Creations will present the psychic thriller "Equus" by Peter Shaffer at the Reid Castle in Purchase, NY.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, "Equus" concerns a psychiatrist in the thralls of self-doubt as he treats a teenager who blinded six horses. The psychological detective story, described by the New York Times as richly rewarding and enthralling, explores issues of identity, passion, worship, and who or what is "normal."

Terence Keyes of Greenwich, a seasoned Westchester/Fairfield actor, portrays Dr. Martin Dysart, striving to comprehend the psyche of his client, Alan Strang, played by Jude Segrest of NYC, who performed professionally as a child and recently graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Directed by Vincent Mraz of NYC, the cast includes Kimberely Lowden of Greenwich as Alan's religious zealot mother and Rich Evans of Pelham as his atheist father. Candida Fink of New Rochelle plays the magistrate adjudicating Alan's case, Miguel Angel Acevedo of Yonkers is the owner of the stable where the stabbings took place and Gabriella Isabelle Castrobad of NYC plays the horse trainer who seduces Alan. Hexcel Robinson, a theatre major at Manhattanville University, portrays the horse Nugget and Jax Agee of New Rochelle is the acerbic hospital nurse. Beth Davison of Wilton, CT serves as Stage Manager and Keyes is producing.

"Equus" will perform July 30-Aug. 2, Thurs. through Sat. at 7:30 pm and Sun. at 3:00 pm in the Reid Castle on Manhattanville's campus in Purchase. $25 tickets can be reserved at DayStar's website. Groups of 10 or more can arrange a discount by emailing EquusDayStar26@gmail.com.

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