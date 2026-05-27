Metro Awards Mark 25 Ceremonies Honoring High School Musical Theater in Hudson Valley

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Founded in 1999 with just 15 participating schools, the Metropolitan High School Theater Awards - better known as The Metros - are celebrating 25 years of honoring high school musical theater excellence. While the program itself began more than a quarter century ago, organizers mark 25 Metro Awards ceremonies due to the pause in live events during the COVID years.

What started as an ambitious idea at Helen Hayes Theatre Company in Nyack has grown into one of the region's most significant arts education traditions, now bringing together 74 schools from Westchester, Rockland, Bergen, and Putnam counties and recognizing excellence across 34 performance and technical theater categories. The Metros are a division of the Helen Hayes Youth Theatre, an educational theater also based in Nyack, NY.

For generations of young performers, designers, musicians, technicians, directors, and theater educators, The Metros have represented one of the most anticipated nights of the year.

The Metros return Monday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. to the Purchase College Performing Arts Center Concert Hall, where hundreds of young performers, musicians, technicians, designers, directors, educators, and families will gather for what has become, for generations of theater students, the biggest night of the year.

The Metros honor not only performers, but also student designers, technical crews, musicians, choreographers, child performers, and creative teams whose work brings productions to life.

"For a generation of theater kids, the Metro Awards have been the biggest night of the year," said Danielle Rudess, Founder and Producer of The Metro Awards.

Rudess launched the awards while serving on staff at Helen Hayes Theatre Company in Nyack.

"My executive producer, Tony Stimac, told me about the Paper Mill Rising Star Awards," Rudess said. "We decided to give it a try. The first year we had 15 participating schools. It was a herculean effort - but what a night."

Among that first class of winners was Ali Ewoldt, who later became Broadway's first Asian American Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera and also starred as Cosette in LES MISERABLES. Ewoldt won a Metro Award for Supporting Actress during the inaugural season. Broadway star Norm Lewis, then appearing at Helen Hayes Theatre Company in Company, presented her award.

Years later, Ewoldt and Lewis would perform together on Broadway in LES MISERABLES.

Metro Award alumni and nominees have gone on to remarkable professional careers, including Rachel Zegler, Rob McClure, Ali Ewoldt, and Adam Chanler-Berat among many others.

Over three decades, The Metros stage has welcomed an extraordinary roster of Broadway hosts and special guests including Kerry Butler, Grey Henson, Kate Rockwell, Christy Altomare, Ashley Park, Ethan Slater, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jason Gotay, Adam Kaplan, Kyle Beltran, Danny Skinner, Pat Birch, Steve Blanchard, Jason Robert Brown, John Treacy Egan, Gerard Canonico, Didi Conn, Robert Cuccioli, André De Shields, Felicia Finley, Allison Fraser, Kim Grigsby, Rupert Holmes, Tom Jones, Liz Larsen, Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, William Ivey Long, Priscilla Lopez, Terrence Mann, Donna McKechnie, Donna Murphy, David Shire, Charles Strouse, Gwen Verdon, and Tony Walton.

"Tony Walton told the audience not to be sad if they didn't win that night. After all, he received 16 Tony nominations but only won 3. Seven Oscar nominations but only 3 wins. Priscilla Lopez talked about losing the Tony Award for A Chorus Line to her castmate Donna McKechnie. Gwen Verdon, in one of her final public appearances, shared stories about life with her husband Bob and their mutual love of life in the theater. That "Bob" was none other than Bob Fosse.

Just a few years before becoming the star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and an Olivier Award winner for Evita in London's West End, Rachel Zegler was a multiple-year Metro Awards nominee representing her high school musical program. As a Leading Actress nominee for her portrayal of Ariel in her school's production of The Little Mermaid, she even performed on roller skates. "That gorgeous voice and her powerful Stage Presence were apparent to everyone from the start," recalls Metro Awards Founder and Producer Danielle Rudess.

In an unexpected twist that now feels almost theatrical itself, Rudess' daughter later worked as a casting assistant in the office searching for the actress to play Maria in Spielberg's West Side Story. Her role involved reviewing thousands of audition submissions, and Rachel Zegler's audition stood out. She flagged Rachel's video and brought it to the attention of the creative team. Around that same time, Rudess herself was reaching out to coordinate Rachel's Metro Awards rehearsal schedule.

"Rachel told me she was heading into final auditions for West Side Story," Rudess said. "Somehow, while Rachel was still in 11th grade, both my daughter and I ended up playing small roles in the extraordinary journey that launched her remarkable career."

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Broadway performers Emma Pittman, currently starring in The Outsiders, and Kevin Csolak, who also appeared in The Outsiders and received the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Dancer for his performance as Tulsa in Gypsy.

Yet despite the impressive names attached to the event, organizers say the heart of The Metros has never changed.

"This is about students," Rudess said. "It's about recognizing years of hard work. It's about the young performer who stayed after school every day. The student stage manager holding everything together backstage. The costume crews, musicians, lighting designers, choreographers, directors, teachers, and families who make these productions happen. The friendships formed and life lessons learned through being part of a high school musical."

Every participating school receives recognition, with ticket allocations tied to nominations to ensure schools throughout the region can celebrate together.

"It's a pep rally in black tie," said Blake Spence, Co-Producer. "The singing and screaming begins as soon as the lights go down. We sell ear plugs because the sound inside the sold-out concert hall is intense."

The ceremony includes leading and supporting actor and actress medleys, technical theater recognition, a child performer category, scholarships, and an opening number featuring one performer from every participating school.

The program continues to evolve with expanded student leadership opportunities including student-run livestream operations, red carpet interviews, production internships, student critics, and behind-the-scenes production roles that allow students to experience professional event production firsthand.

Thousands of students have stepped onto the Metro Awards stage over the last 25 years. Some have gone on to careers in theater and entertainment. Others have carried lessons of collaboration, creativity, discipline, and leadership into entirely different professions.

"It keeps growing because the talent is there," Rudess said. "The passion is there. Every year these students remind us why arts education matters."

The 2026 Metropolitan High School Theater Awards take place Monday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Purchase College Performing Arts Center Concert Hall. For nominations, event information, and updates, visit www.hstheaterawards.com.

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