FLYING TOWARD THE SUN to Receive 29-Hour Reading at Penguin Rep Theatre

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Penguin Rep Theatre (Joe Brancato, founding Artistic Director, and Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director) will present a 29-hour reading of FLYING TOWARD THE SUN, a new musical about asylum seekers, with book by Bill Nabel, music by Neil Berg, and lyrics by Berg and Nabel, directed by Mr. Brancato, Friday, June 12 in New York City.

The reading will feature George Abud (Broadway: Lempicka, The Band’s Visit, The Visit), Lee H. Alexander (1st National Tour: Jagged Little Pill; Off Broadway: Masquerade), Dan Hoy (Broadway: Harmony), Jonny Lee Jr. (Signature: Pacific Overtures; Utah Shakespeare Festival: Gold Mountain), Gabrielle Mariella, Sharon Wheatley (Broadway: Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats), and Paulina Yeung (U.S. National Tour U.K./International Tour: The King and I).

Bill Nabel is an American Academy of Arts and Letters Richard Rodgers Prize finalist for his musical Take Me America. As an actor, he appeared on Broadway for the entire run of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and performed in the original casts of A Chorus Line, Sweeney Todd and 42nd Street.

Neil Berg is the composer/co-lyricist, along with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan, of The 12, which was directed by John Doyle at Goodspeed Opera House. He also composed the music and co-wrote the lyrics (with Cary Gitter) for The Sabbath Girl: The Musical, which was presented by Penguin at 59E59 Theaters in 2024, and How My Grandparents Fell in Love, which was presented by New Jersey Rep at 59E59 Theaters earlier this year. His credits also include Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, The Prince and the Pauper, and the upcoming musical version of My Cousin Vinny, based on the iconic movie, with book and lyrics by Dale Launer.

Director Brancato’s credits include Cary Gitter’s Gene & Gilda (Penguin/George Street Playhouse/59E59); the Neil Berg-Gitter musical The Sabbath Girl (Penguin/59E59); Michael McKeever’s Daniel’s Husband, which transferred from Penguin to Primary Stages at the Cherry Lane Theatre and then onto its commercial production at The Westside Theatre/Upstairs; Erasmus Fenn’s Drop Dead Perfect at Theatre at St. Clements (NY Times Critic’s Pick); The Devil’s Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith (Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Off B’way Alliance, and Audelco Award nominee); Freed (Audelco Award nominee); Tryst (Outer Critics nomination for Best Play) at the Promenade and at Irish Rep; and Cobb (Drama Desk winner).

Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Broadway: Come From Away, Hamilton, Mamma Mia!) is musical supervisor and arranger; Matthew Stephens is musical director; and William Bastiason is musical transcriber. Michael Palmer is stage manager and Isaac Goldbaum is assistant stage manager.

Attendance is by invitation only. For further information, contact Penguin Rep Theatre @ info@penguinrep.org.

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