Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Present Annual Holiday Music Festival

Get ready to ring in the holiday season at Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Holiday Music Festival on Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. This beloved annual event offers a perfect blend of holiday cheer, live music, and festive shopping. From dynamic student performances to unique gifts, it promises to be a day filled with music, community, and celebration.

“We look forward to this event every year because it truly showcases the incredible talent of our students while offering a fun, festive way to bring people together,” said Gabriella Sanna, Executive Director of Hoff-Barthelson Music School. “It's a wonderful opportunity for the community to experience live music, support local artists, and support the programs that make HBMS such a special place for students of all ages.”

Festival Highlights:

Live Performances:

Experience a day filled with the rich and diverse sounds of live music performed by Hoff-Barthelson students, showcasing their talent across a wide range of genres. From the joyful, ringing notes of the handbells to intricate harmonies of chamber and choral music, to the vibrant energy and lively rhythms of the jazz ensembles, the Festival offers something for every musical taste.

The full performance schedule is as follows:

11:00 am: Handbells and Petite, Beginner, and Junior Choruses

1:00 pm: Advanced and Adult Jazz Ensembles

2:30 pm: Handbells, Flute, Clarinet, and Viola Clubs

4:00 pm: Suzuki Strings, Piano, and Guitar

5:30 pm: Chamber Music

HB Holiday Boutique:

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping at the HB Holiday Boutique, featuring a selection of unique, artisanal gifts, including floral designs by Muriel Fleurs, exquisite wearable art, and home décor by Janet Sikirica Fiber Arts, hand-thrown functional and decorative pottery by Mako Pottery, and exclusive HB-inspired merchandise.

Silent Auction:

Don't miss the chance to bid on a curated selection of items in the Silent Auction, which opens on November 24, 2024. With everything from concert tickets to exclusive experiences, the auction is the perfect way to find that special gift or treat yourself. Items can be viewed at www.hbms.org.

Delicious Food:

Enjoy a variety of light fare and sweets at the HB Café, offering a perfect complement to the musical performances.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Hoff-Barthelson Music School's programs, enhancing educational opportunities and providing financial aid to ensure that every student has the chance to thrive.

"At Hoff-Barthelson, we are passionate about fostering creativity and community through music," said Sanna. "The Holiday Music Festival is a wonderful reminder of the power of the arts to connect us all. Whether you're attending for the performances, shopping for unique gifts, or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere, this annual event is a highlight of the season for music lovers of all ages.”

For more information, including details on the Silent Auction, visit www.hbms.org, call 914-723-1169 or email hb@hbms.org.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School, based in Scarsdale, NY, has earned national recognition as a premier community music school, known for its outstanding leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Photo credit: Steven Schnur

