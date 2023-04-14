Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NYACK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL At The Hotel Nyack

Six nights of fun, thought-provoking and intriguing films.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The 11th Annual Nyack International Film Festival (NIFF) is a gold rated festival and biggest 6 day event in Rockland County. NIFF prides itself on bringing the village of Nyack one of the most eclectic collections of films ever seen in the area.

Carefully selected juries from all aspects of the industry hand selected by the festival director. From local films to international films; independent and Studio Productions shine. Carefully curated and themed program for every night of the festival. Rewarding the best films of the festival in various different genres.

Spectacular Films & Awards

Filmmakers work hard, learning how to perfect their craft of visual storytelling. So many artists from across the world were considered for this year's festival. After narrowing down our selections, our program consists of 64 films, unique to themselves and all special.

78 total movies. 17 Awards.

Feature: THE NYACK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL At The Hotel Nyack The Nyack International Film Festival (NIFF) has gained a reputation as one of the most popular emerging and innovative film festivals in the U.S., with a large number of new-but-unknown feature films, documentaries, and shorts.

NIFF features work from A-list and emerging filmmakers, Hundreds of attendees, and a couple of celebrity guests from time to time!

You are cordially invited to NIFF 2023, opening Sunday April 16th through Friday April 21st 2023.




