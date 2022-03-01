Caramoor Announces 2022 Summer Season

Building on its long history of presenting adventurous music from across the genre spectrum, Caramoor's 2022 summer season celebrates music's power to unite people, heal divisions, and inspire discovery. With performers and composers representing a vast array of backgrounds and lived experiences, the summer spotlights many whom systemic forces have historically suppressed, and focuses on music as a collective cultural heritage for the entire world (June 18-Aug 19). After a rousing opening with The Knights and Yo-Yo Ma, the abundance of world-class music filling the season includes pianist Lara Downes's American Tapestry program; a recital by mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges; The Chevalier, a concert theater work by Bill Barclay about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges; the world premiere of Michael Gordon's site-specific Field of Vision for 40 percussionists; the Silkroad Ensemble and its new Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens's Phoenix Rising program, including four new commissions; Dawn Upshaw's "Dido Reimagined" with the Brentano String Quartet; an evening with composer/performers Caroline Shaw, Angélica Negrón, and Raquel Acevedo Klein; A Night at the Opera with Stephanie Blythe and Laquita Mitchell; Handel's Theodora featuring Marie-Eve Munger, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and The Trinity Baroque Orchestra; and a Beethoven season finale with Orchestra of St. Luke's joined by soloist Marc-André Hamelin. The annual Jazz Festival is headlined by Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quartet; the American Roots Music Festival features headliner Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway; and the Sonic Innovations sound art installation features two new pieces by Mendi + Keith Obadike. Several concerts feature pre-concert conversations with the artists, and radio personality Helga Davis hosts a series of post-concert talkbacks on selected Thursdays. All concerts are held safely outdoors on the cultural arts destination's idyllic 80-acre Westchester campus in accordance with local and federal COVID-19 protocols.



In the words of Edward J. Lewis III, Caramoor's President and Chief Executive Officer:

"This summer is one of the most dynamic in our history! Our incredible lineup of artists and repertoire includes voices from an array of backgrounds, eras, and lived experiences, reflecting a broad diversity of audiences from our stages. We're thrilled to present a season of such powerful world-class music experiences in our picturesque outdoor venues."

Kathy Schuman, Caramoor's Artistic Director, elaborates:

"Over the years Caramoor's programming has expanded beyond classical music to include jazz, American roots, world music, and more, so we've already been presenting a diverse slate of musicians. This summer I'm particularly excited to be highlighting many underrepresented artists in the classical realm who so deserve greater recognition. I hope that their amplified voices and music will be as great a discovery to audiences as they have been to me."

With a stunning variety of music in its celebrated outdoor venues, a breathtaking setting of newly renovated and landscaped Italianate gardens, tours of the historic Rosen House, and sound art installations throughout the grounds, Caramoor is the perfect destination for a leisurely day of relaxing in the open air, and remains "a year-round powerhouse of cultural activity" (BBC Music Magazine).

Expanding the Canon: Lara Downes, J'Nai Bridges, Imani Winds, The Chevalier, the Thalea String Quartet and Talkbacks with Helga Davis

Vocalist, performance artist, writer, composer, and host of "Helga: The Armory Conversations" on New York's WNYC, Helga Davis will be on hand throughout the summer to host a series of talkbacks after Thursday night performances, providing insight into lesser-known repertoire and giving audiences intimate access to featured performers and composers.



Pianist Lara Downes is among the foremost American pianists of her generation. A trailblazer dedicated to expanding the resonance and relevance of American music for all audiences, she draws inspiration from the legacies of history, family, and collective memory to explore her own mixed-race heritage as an interpreter of diverse American traditions. The Log Journal calls her "an explorer whose imagination is fired by bringing notice to the underrepresented and forgotten." She makes her Caramoor debut with a program combining early twentieth century music by Black composers with pieces influenced by them. Included are four iconic works by Scott Joplin, as heard on Downes's new album, Reflections: Scott Joplin Reconsidered. The pianist will participate in a talkback hosted by Helga Davis right after the performance (June 30).



Sphinx Medal of Excellence-winning mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, known for her "plush voice" (New York Times) and "commanding stage presence" (New Yorker), was recently seen at the Metropolitan Opera as Nefertiti in Philip Glass's Akhnaten. She, too, is making her Caramoor debut, accompanied by pianist Bradley Moore in a solo recital made up of diverse voices. Songs by Ravel, Schubert, Brahms, Albert Hay Malotte and Margaret Bonds will be heard alongside Prayer by Carlos Simon, also a Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner; Oh Glory by Shawn Okpebholo, whose music has been called "devastatingly beautiful" by the Washington Post; and Cantata, the only published work of twentieth-century African-American pianist and composer John Carter, first performed by Leontyne Price. Helga Davis will again host a talkback with Bridges following the performance (July 7).



Grammy-nominated ensemble Imani Winds leads the evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing and adventurous programming, striving to push the classical repertory forward into inclusivity. Their Caramoor debut on July 14, titled "A Woman's Perspective," focuses on three contemporary female composers: Valerie Coleman, the founder and former flutist of the ensemble; Nathalie Joachim; and Reena Esmail. As Gramophone explains about the group: "Musicians have felt an increasing urgency over the past year to become engaged with issues of social justice. Imani Winds were already there well before most, having devoted themselves to giving a platform to marginalized voices since they started out in 1997." A talkback hosted by Helga Davis will follow the concert.



On July 10, Caramoor presents The Chevalier, a concert theater work about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a prolific eighteenth-century composer, virtuoso violinist, the finest fencer in Europe, general of Europe's first Black regiment, and a crusader for equality. Written and directed by Bill Barclay and featuring RJ Foster in the title role, The Chevalier is being developed into a full-length play, excerpts of which will be heard at this performance. Violinist Brendon Elliott joins four actors, including Barclay, and the Harlem Chamber Players for this exploration of Bologne's friendships with Mozart and Marie Antoinette, and his unknown contribution to the abolishment of slavery. Leading up to the performance is a pre-concert talk with creator Bill Barclay.



The Thalea String Quartet served as Caramoor's 2019-20 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, and was slated to culminate its residency with a summer concert before being thwarted by COVID closures. The quartet returns to Caramoor on July 28 with Legacies, a program exploring the American traditions of rap, rock, and bluegrass to tell stories of the Black experience. On the program is music by Daniel Bernard Roumain, Gabriella Smith, and Alex Vittal, alongside Dvořák's "American" Quartet. A talkback hosted by Helga Davis will follow the performance.



On June 24, Caramoor's Chamber Feast presents alumni of the Evnin Rising Stars mentoring program - joined by New York Philharmonic Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill - performing works by Dvořák and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, an English composer born in 1875 to an English mother and a Sierra Leonean father, who achieved international fame in his time but remains unfamiliar to today's audiences. McGill, a champion of the clarinet quintet that Coleridge-Taylor composed in his early 20s, explains:

"Not only is [Coleridge-Taylor's music] luscious - it has that Romantic feel - it has sounds I can relate to as well. It sounds like the experience of someone I can identify with, someone who's a Black man. Those melodies are singing to you directly, whoever you are."

Experiential, Site-Specific Work: Field of Vision

On July 24, the Sunken Garden and surrounding field will be the venue for the free world premiere of Bang on a Can co-founder and co-artistic director Michael Gordon's new large-scale, site-specific work, Field of Vision. Gordon has produced a strikingly diverse body of work, ranging from major orchestral commissions to site-specific works in the wilderness to surround-sound experiences like Decasia and Timber. Transcending categorization, his music tells stories about place and memory. Field of Vision features 40 percussionists from the University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble and guests from the Sō Percussion Summer Institute: 20 in a spatial chain of moving sound in dialogue with 20 who come in and out of view. The percussionists perform on newly created instruments made from recycled metals and wood. Produced in collaboration with Bang on a Can, the piece is directed by Doug Perkins, who led 2018's large-scale outdoor percussion piece, Inuksuit, at Caramoor. Before the performance is a pre-concert talk with Michael Gordon. This immersive outdoor concert experience is free and suitable for all ages.

Opera: Stephanie Blythe and Laquita Mitchell, Handel's Theodora

In the words of the New York Times: "Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe ... can do anything." In collaboration with On Site Opera, Caramoor presents Blythe and soprano Laquita Mitchell - praised by Opera News for "a lovely tonal sheen, and soaring high notes" - for an evening of operatic comedy and tragedy on July 22. Lesson Plan, newly adapted for live performance after its recent premiere online, stars Blythe as an acclaimed opera diva who finds herself teaching a master class to a group of liberal arts students at a community college. Based on Telemann's Der Schulmeister, the opera is adapted and expanded by composer and librettist Rachel J. Peters. In the second half of the program, Blythe reprises her acclaimed tenor debut in the role of Don José in excerpts from Bizet's Carmen, joined by Mitchell and mezzo Maya Lahyani for arias and duets arranged for two-piano accompaniment. A pre-concert talk features Peters and director Eric Einhorn.



On July 31, Trinity Baroque Orchestra and The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, led by Julian Wachner - declared by the Washington Post to be a conductor who "knows how to draw maximum drama from a score" - present Handel's Theodora, a dramatic oratorio that was his penultimate major work. This story of the eponymous Christian martyr facing persecution at the hands of the Romans also features a stellar cast of soloists, including Anthony Roth Costanzo, Daniela Mack, Tyler Duncan and Alek Shrader, with Marie-Eve Munger in the title role. There will be a pre-concert talk with MIT professor emeritus and Handel scholar Ellen T. Harris.

Orchestras: The Knights with Yo-Yo Ma, Silkroad Ensemble, Orchestra of St. Luke's & more

Caramoor's 2022 summer season kicks off on June 18 with an Opening Night Gala featuring incomparable cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his frequent collaborators The Knights, the trailblazing, Grammy-nominated orchestral collective that has developed "a strong reputation for polished performances and imaginative programming" (New York Times), conducted by Eric Jacobsen. Marking the cellist's first return to Caramoor since 2016, the concert will showcase Ma in Brahms's Concerto for Violin and Cello, along with Colin Jacobsen as the violin soloist. Also on the program is music of Bernstein, Kodály and Joplin, as well as an arrangement of the big band-era classic The Big Noise From Winnetka.



MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient and Grammy Award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens returns to Caramoor on July 16 in her new role as Artistic Director of the Silkroad Ensemble. Their Phoenix Rising program combines a modern re-imagining of Silkroad's award-winning compositions and arrangements with collaborative new works arising from Giddens's unique worldview and the Ensemble's collective experience during the pandemic. Included are new commissions by Shawn Conley, Sandeep Das, Maeve Gilchrist, and Kaoru Watanabe, as well as new arrangements by Giddens, Colin Jacobsen, Edward Pérez, and Mazz Swift.



Orchestra of St. Luke's - "one of the most versatile and galvanic ensembles in the U.S." (WQXR) - returns to Caramoor for two Sunday afternoon concerts this summer. The first program, on July 17, marks the Caramoor debut of New Zealand-born conductor Gemma New - "one of the brightest rising stars in the conducting firmament" (St. Louis Post-Dispatch). On the program are Jessie Montgomery's Strum, Mozart's "Haffner" Symphony, and Brahms's Violin Concerto with soloist Karen Gomyo, an alumna of Caramoor's Evnin Rising Stars program lauded by the Chicago Tribune as a "first-rate artist of real musical command, vitality, brilliance and intensity." The conductor will be on hand for a pre-concert talk at 3pm. OSL returns for the Summer Season Finale on August 7, an all-Beethoven program led by Principal Conductor Bernard Labadie. Canadian pianist Marc-André Hamelin, renowned for his unrivaled blend of consummate musicianship and brilliant technique, performs the "Emperor" Concerto, and Labadie leads the orchestra in the Symphony No. 2 in D. The conductor will also give a pre-concert talk at 3pm.

Chamber music and recitals: Kronos Quartet, Inon Barnatan & more

The Philadelphia Inquirer raves that pianist Inon Barnatan possesses "a breathtaking charisma that comes from gorgeously turned-out technique, a masterly sense of color, and an expressiveness that can question, weep, or shout joy from the rooftops," and the New York Times declares him to be "one of the most admired pianists of his generation." The pianist brings his Time Traveler's Suite program to Caramoor on June 26 after releasing it last November as an album on the Pentatone label. Long known as a thoughtful and compelling curator, Barnatan conceived the program as a journey through time and space that redefines the Baroque suite by combining movements of Bach, Handel, Rameau and Couperin with more recent works by Ravel, Barber, Adès and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, before culminating with Brahms's ingenious Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel. Caramoor's annual "Pride and Prosecco" reception to celebrate Pride Month precedes the concert at 3pm.



On July 8 the Kronos Quartet - renowned for its fearless exploration and praised by the New York Times for having "broken the boundaries of what string quartets do" - presents a program of works drawn from its 50 for the Future project, of which Caramoor is a commissioning partner. Over five years, the group commissioned works from 50 composers from diverse backgrounds to provide a younger generation of string players with an accessible library of new works, helping them to master the techniques needed to perform 21st-century repertoire. Evenly split between male and female composers, all 50 works are available for free on the quartet's website, and ten will be performed on the Caramoor program, by composers Peni Candra Rini, Jlin, Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté, inti figgis-vizueta, Terry Riley, Tanya Tagaq, Angélique Kidjo, Missy Mazzoli, Nicole Lizée, and Aruna Narayan.



Promoting mindful listening, the "Music & Meditation in the Garden" series on three Saturday mornings in July and August in the Sunken Garden will feature a led meditation and a performance. The first event features cellist Coleman Itzkoff, an alumnus of Caramoor's Evnin Rising Stars program praised by the New Yorker for his "flawless technique and keen musicality," and a member of the American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) (July 9). Next, flutist Emi Ferguson - who gave a livestreamed performance with the Ruckus ensemble in Caramoor's Music Room last spring and has been hailed by critics for her "stellar" performances (New York Classical Review) - is joined by the "soulful" and "eloquent" playing (Musical America) of harpist Ashley Jackson (July 16). The series concludes with a performance by Boyd Meets Girl, a guitar-cello duo comprising Australian guitarist Rupert Boyd and American cellist Laura Metcalf about whom Gramophone raved: "They play like one, with a harmony of purpose as sure as their intonation" (Aug 6).

Vocal music: Dawn Upshaw, VOCES8, Les Arts Florissants & more

The Brentano String Quartet and soprano Dawn Upshaw - who "has the kind of power, clarity, and pure beauty that can transfix a listener" (Pioneer Press) - join forces at Caramoor this summer for "Dido Reimagined" (July 15). The first half of the performance, comprising early English works by Dowland, Byrd and others, plus "Dido's Lament" from Purcell's Dido and Aeneas, sets the stage for Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Melinda Wagner and librettist Stephanie Fleischmann's monodrama, Dido Reimagined, an exploration of the character's psyche, vulnerability and strength. A pre-concert talk at 7pm features Brentano violinist Mark Steinberg along with Wagner.



On July 21, composers Raquel Acevedo Klein (voice, electronics), Caroline Shaw (voice, viola, electronics) and Angélica Negrón (voice, accordion, electronics), gather for an evening of new music created in real time, tapping into the inherent power of natural moments, gestures, sounds, and silences. This collaboration was originally conceived for Little Island in 2021 but was canceled due to weather. This performance is unique to Caramoor. A talkback hosted by Helga Davis will follow the performance.



The eight-voice British vocal ensemble VOCES8 presents a wide-ranging program called "Stardust" that connects natural and spiritual regeneration and takes its title from a new commission for the group by American composer Taylor Scott Davis (Aug 4). Repertoire ranging from the Renaissance to the present day comes from England, Scandinavia, Italy, Iceland, Russia, and the U.S., with arrangements of jazz standards rounding out the program. Gramophone raves: "The singing of VOCES8 is impeccable in its quality of tone and balance. They bring a new dimension to the word 'ensemble' with meticulous timing and tuning."



Founded in 1979 by harpsichordist William Christie, French period instrument ensemble Les Arts Florissants is one of the best-known Baroque ensembles in the world. For a special chamber performance on August 5, Christie will be joined by two young Baroque stars, French-Italian mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre, about whom the New York Times declared that she "brought life and beauty to everything she touched," and French lutenist Thomas Dunford, praised by Gramophone for playing that is "beautiful and refreshing." On the all-French program are vocal works by Charpentier, R. Hahn, Lambert, Offenbach, Barbara, M. Legrand, and others.

Jazz and Broadway: Jazz Festival, Brian Stokes Mitchell & more

Caramoor's annual Jazz Festival returns on July 30, presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center and headlined by composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet performing "Burt Bacharach Reimagined." After an appearance by Thurman at the Lake George Jazz Fest, Downbeat raved that her "clear articulation, natural vibrato, soulful inflection and remarkable Fitzgerald-esque scat prowess ... instantly marked her as the discovery of the festival." Daytime artists in the festival include the Summer Camargo Quintet, George Coleman Quartet, Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends, Candice Hoyes & Damien Sneed presenting Duke Ellington's "On a Turquoise Cloud," Jazz at Lincoln Center's Summer Jazz Academy Big Bands with special guests, and much more.



Two additional jazz events are also presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center. Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated percussionist Pedrito Martinez, whose "fierce combination of deep Afro-Cuban folklore fused with the jazz, hip-hop, and funk elements have molded him into a unique talent with international appeal" (Univision), performs with his band July 1. On August 19, young piano and organ phenomenon Matthew Whitaker brings his quintet to Caramoor. Starting out as a child prodigy, Whitaker - also an award-winning composer and an acclaimed bandleader - has since shared the stage with some of the biggest and brightest stars in jazz. WBGO says of him: "Beyond his innate musical abilities is a sheer joy and passion to create music."



On July 23 is a performance by Rachael & Vilray, comprising Lake Street Dive singer-songwriter Rachael Price and composer, singer, and guitarist Vilray. With a shared love for the jazz music of the 1930s and 40s, the two met at the New England Conservatory of Music in 2003, later reuniting as a performing duo and releasing their debut, self-titled album, which the New York Times praised for music "as cozy as it is sophisticated." This concert is presented in collaboration with City Winery.



On July 9, Brian Stokes Mitchell makes his Caramoor debut. Dubbed "the last leading man" by the New York Times, the Tony Award-winner has put his inimitable stamp on productions of Kiss Me, Kate; Man of La Mancha; Ragtime and many others, including a star turn as Don Pedro in the Public Theater's 2014 production of Much Ado About Nothing for Shakespeare in the Park. His Caramoor performance includes a wide range of songs from contemporary works to favorites from the American Songbook.



To celebrate Independence Day, Curt Ebersole and the Westchester Symphonic Winds return to Caramoor for their annual Pops & Patriots concert. Two guest vocalists - soprano Christine Taylor Price and baritone Thomas West, both alumni of Caramoor's Schwab Vocal Rising Stars program - will perform a medley of Sondheim songs, and the program also includes patriotic tunes, Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, and more (July 2).

American Roots and World music: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Angélique Kidjo, Shemekia Copeland & more

Caramoor's American Roots Music Festival, an all-day celebration of the best in Americana, blues, folk and bluegrass, returns on June 25, presented for the second time in collaboration with City Winery. Headlining the festival this summer is multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Molly Tuttle with her band Golden Highway. Tuttle is known for her insightful songwriting and a stunning guitar technique that led to her being named Guitar Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2019, the first woman ever to be so recognized. Rolling Stone Country writes: "Between her expressive, crystalline voice and astounding flat picking guitar skills, Tuttle has made history." Daytime artists for the American Roots Festival include Kittel & Co., Kevin Burt, and Black Opry Revue, a showcase for country, blues, folk, and Americana music performed by Black artists, whose work in these genres has often been overlooked and disregarded by fans and music executives.



On August 6, Angélique Kidjo - "Africa's premier diva" (TIME Magazine) and a four-time Grammy winner - returns to the Caramoor stage with her band to perform music from her childhood home of Benin mixed with elements of R&B, funk, and jazz. As the New Yorker proclaimed: "With a nearly four-decade career, Angélique Kidjo is a towering figure of cross-cultural music. Her work, which extends from Afrobeat and jazz to Afro-pop and world fusion, grows only more inclusive and curious with time." A genre- and border-crossing artist and activist fluent across multiple languages and cultures, Kidjo is a recipient of both the prestigious 2015 Crystal Award given by the World Economic Forum and the 2016 Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award.



Three roots and world music events will be presented this summer in the more casual format of Caramoor's "Concerts on the Lawn" series on Friends Field. Performed on a new stage that was completed in June 2021, the concerts are BYOS (bring-your-own-seats), with picnics and dancing encouraged. Fusing spoken word and folk music with traditional Afro-Mexican music and dance, the Chicano band Las Cafeteras from East L.A. performs on June 23. Shemekia Copeland, whose latest album, Uncivil War, blends blues, R&B, and Americana to build on the musically and lyrically adventurous territory she's been exploring for over a decade, is described by Rolling Stone as "a powerhouse, a superstar ... She can do no wrong." In collaboration with City Winery, she is presented with a full band on July 29. And on August 12, LADAMA's music stretches across cultures, styles and languages, combining traditional roots with pop for their propulsively rhythmic original compositions sung in Spanish, Portuguese and English.

Free Community Events: Soundscapes, Juneteenth

The official opening of Caramoor's grounds and renowned sound art exhibition is celebrated in a free pre-season event, Soundscapes, on June 5. Performers include percussive dancing duo Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss; beatboxer, vocal percussionist, and breath artist Dominic "Shodekeh" Talifero, who appeared at Caramoor last season as a guest artist with Sō Percussion; and thereminist Dorit Chrysler, who will also give workshops on the instrument. Also featured is an installation by vocalist and composer Raquel Acevedo Klein. In addition, guided tours of the Sonic Innovations sound art exhibition will be offered, with the artists present on site.



Caramoor celebrates Juneteenth - the celebration of African American freedom and achievement that has become known as the country's second Independence Day - on June 19. Presented in collaboration with the Town of Bedford, this free performance by internationally recognized recording artist, vocal coach, and songwriter Jeremiah Abiah will be accompanied by family activities and will commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, honoring their families, heritage, and resilience.



The world premiere of Michael Gordon's new large-scale, site-specific work, Field of Vision, presented on July 24 in the Sunken Garden and surrounding field, will also be a free event, suitable for all ages (see under Experiential, Site-Specific Work above).

Sound Art exhibition

The rotating annual Sonic Innovations sound art exhibition, spread throughout Caramoor's idyllic grounds, is curated by Chicago-based sound artist Stephan Moore. Six works will be on display this summer, all featuring artists working beyond the realm of concert music. New this summer are two pieces created by Mendi + Keith Obadike: Timbre and Frequency. Inspired by African-American writers Toni Morrison and Ralph Ellison, the pieces "function together like the A-side and B-side of a record." Each work is a sculpture using text and sound, created for a specific site on the Caramoor grounds, that hints at an alternate way of listening, an opportunity to perceive something beyond the surface. They are from a larger series of projects, using sound, text, and sculpture, that Mendi + Keith call tonotypes. Returning to the exhibition this summer are in"C", a site-specific sound-sculpture commissioned from MacArthur Fellow Trimpin; Ranjit Bhatnagar's Stone Song; Taylor Deupree's t(ch)ime; Annea Lockwood and Bob Bielecki's Wild Energy, which takes visitors on a fantastical tour of sounds occurring outside the range of human hearing; and Nafasi Yako Ni Ya Kijani (Your Place is Green) from artist Walter Kitundu.



Caramoor has been committed to public health and safety since the start of the pandemic, and the 2022 festival has been designed in accordance with all the latest state and federal guidelines.

Getting to Caramoor

Getting to Caramoor is simple by car or public transportation. All parking is free and close to the performance areas. Handicapped parking is also free and readily available. By car from New York City, take the Henry Hudson Parkway north to the Saw Mill River Parkway north to I-684 north to Exit 6. Go east on Route 35 to the traffic light (0.3 miles). Turn right onto Route 22 south, and travel 1.9 miles to the junction of Girdle Ridge Road where there is a green Caramoor sign. At the junction, veer left and make a quick right onto Girdle Ridge Road. Continue on Girdle Ridge Road 0.5 miles to the Caramoor gates on the right. Approximate drive time is one hour. By train from Grand Central Station, take the Harlem Division Line of the Metro-North Railroad heading to Southeast, and exit at Katonah. Caramoor is a 3.5-mile drive from the Katonah station.



A FREE shuttle from Metro North's Katonah station to and from Caramoor runs before and after every concert.

For more information visit: https://caramoor.org/