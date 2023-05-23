Amanda Plummer Joins The Cast of JUST ANOTHER DAY at Shadowland Stages

SHADOWLAND STAGES is gearing up for the world premiere of Dan Lauria's funny and poignant new play, JUST ANOTHER DAY, on the MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES from June 2nd to June 18th.

Playwright Dan Lauria ('The Wonder Years') will also star in the production, and the theatre announced today that he will be joined by Emmy and Tony award winning actress, Amanda Plummer ('The Fisher King,' 'Pulp Fiction,').

Ms. Plummer's stage roles are as varied and notable as her film credits. She won a Tony and a Drama Desk award for her work in AGNES OF GOD opposite Geraldine Page; a Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Award and was nominated for a Tony and a Drama Desk Award for her performance in A TASTE OF HONEY. She was also nominated for a Tony for her performance in PYGMALION opposite Peter O'Toole. Other Broadway credits include THE GLASS MENAGERIE with Jessica Tandy. Her Off Broadway credits include Sam Shepard's A LIE OF THE MIND and Tracy Letts' KILLER JOE. Most recently she was seen Off Broadway in the critically acclaimed THE TWO CHARACTER PLAY with Brad Dourif. Her television work has been recognized with three Emmy awards, one Emmy Nomination and a Golden Globe Nomination.

Dan Lauria is most recognized as the dad on the highly acclaimed, Emmy-winning, ABC television show, THE WONDER YEARS. In 2010-11 Mr. Lauria was seen on Broadway in the long running production of LOMBARDI as the legendary coach Vince Lombardi with Judith Light, directed by Thomas Kail of Hamilton fame and returned again in the 2013-14 productions of the Tony nominated A CHRISTMAS STORY: The Musical, directed by John Rando. Mr. Lauria has also penned and starred in the off Broadway production of DINNER WITH THE BOYS produced by Pat Addis and the NJ Rep. This was followed by an off-Broadway production of THE STONE WITCH by Shem Bitterman and the Regional production of Lee Blessing's new play; TEA WITH THE BOSS with Gwenn and Wendie Malick.

JUST ANOTHER DAY follows the journeys of a comedy writer and a sophisticated poet in their seventies as they meet daily on a park bench to exchange wits and barbs, and wax nostalgic about old movies, all the while trying to figure out how they know - and love - each other. SHADOWLAND STAGES veteran James Glossman will direct.

"Shadowland Stages continues its commitment to the development of new plays with the highly entertaining JUST ANOTHER DAY. And what a blessing to have Amanda and Dan share their talents with our audience," said Shadowland Stages artistic director Brendan Burke.

The world premiere play officially opens on June 3rd and 8 PM and will kick off SHADOWLAND's 2023 Season. Opening night celebrations begin pre-show for a 7:15 PM toast in the lobby sponsored by Bashakill Vineyards. After the show, the opening festivities continue at Gaby's Cafe on Canal Street in Ellenville.

Tickets are $35 for preview performances on June 2nd at 8 PM and June 3rd at 2 PM and $39 for all other evening shows. Tickets for Sunday matinee performances are $34. Shadowland Stages' MainStage Theatre is located at 157 Canal Street in Ellenville, NY. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at (845) 647-5511 or online at shadowlandstages.org.

Shadowland Stages, entering its 38th year, is a professional Equity theatre located in New York's beautiful Hudson Valley. The theatre produces a season between May and December of seven shows, including two musicals and a holiday production. Shadowland also houses the Academy at Shadowland Stages, a separate education program providing classes in acting, dance, and music for kids and adults.