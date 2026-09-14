A.I. VS HUMAN ROAST BATTLE Comes to Pine Box Rock Shop

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Humanity will take on artificial intelligence when A.I. vs Human Roast Battle comes to Brooklyn's Pine Box Rock Shop on Thursday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m.

The comedy show pits human rapper Lex against her own machine-learning A.I. doppelgänger in a roast-for-roast battle to answer one question: Who is funnier, a human or A.I.?

The evening will also feature dancing robots A. & I., along with celebrity judges. Harmon Leon, whose credits include HBO Max and This American Life, will host.

The A.I.-created comedy show has previously been presented at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in Los Angeles, the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, PopTech and NFT.NYC, and has been featured in The New York Times.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

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