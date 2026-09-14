I HATE HAMLET to Open Elmwood Playhouse's 80th Season

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Elmwood Playhouse will open its 80th season with Paul Rudnick's acclaimed comedy I Hate Hamlet, hailed as “deliriously funny” by USA Today. The production opens September 18 and runs weekends through October 10 at Elmwood Playhouse, 10 Park Street in Nyack.

I Hate Hamlet tells the story of television actor Andrew Rally, who comes to New York City to play Hamlet in Central Park and moves into an apartment once inhabited — and now haunted — by legendary actor John Barrymore. When Barrymore's ghost appears, hilarious chaos erupts as the two actors clash over fame, romance, ambition, and theatre.

Directed by Kathleen Mahan, the production features Jason Summers (of Mamaroneck, NY), Tina D'Amato (of Yonkers, NY), Christian Frahme (of West Nyack, NY), Siobhán Noonan (of Blauvelt, NY), Alison Costello (of West Nyack, NY), and John de Guzmán (of Dobbs Ferry, NY).

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through October 10. The closing weekend also includes a captioned performance on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m.

Throughout the run of I Hate Hamlet, artwork by members of the Nyack Art Collective is on exhibit in Elmwood's lobby gallery. On opening night, September 18, ticket holders are invited to arrive early for a pre-show gallery reception from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can view the exhibit, meet local artists, and enjoy complimentary wine, soft drinks, and light bites from Nyack gourmet shop Scott & Joe.

Tickets to all performances are $32, with discounted $29 tickets available for seniors age 65 and older, youth age 22 and younger, veterans, and active-duty service members.

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