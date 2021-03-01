2021 Climate Change Theatre Action Announced

Climate Change Theatre Action, a project of The Arctic Cycle in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, will return in 2021 for its fourth iteration. A worldwide series of readings and performances of short plays about the climate crisis, CCTA 2021 will take place from September 19 to December 18 to coincide with the United Nations 26th Conference of the Parties (COP 26).

In 2019, CCTA inspired over 25,000 people at more than 200 performances globally. Playwright Damon Chua says of the project: "Instead of waiting for the powers that be to do something, we can (and must) take this into our own hands. CCTA is a constant reminder that I have the agency and power to effect change."

Fifty playwrights have been commissioned to write 5-minute plays inspired by the 2021 theme, "Envisioning a Global Green New Deal." They hail from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Hong Kong, India, Kenya, Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Uganda, UK, and US, and represent several Indigenous Nations. They are:

Javaad Alipoor • Keith Barker • Elena Belyea • Nicholas Billon • Wren Brian • Damon Chua • Paula Cizmar • Hanna Cormick • Nelson Diaz-Marcano • Erika Dickerson-Despenza • Karen Elias • Nathan Ellis • Dylan Elwood • Alister Emerson • Angella Emurwon • Georgina HL Escobar • David Finnigan • Patti Flather • Miranda Rose Hall • Kamil Haque • Whiti Hereaka • Jessica Huang • Faezeh Jalali • Vinicius Jatobá • Aleya Kassam • Nikhil Katara • Himali Kothari • Heidi Kraay • Giancarlo Lauro Abrahan • Camila Lebert • Philip Luswata • Zizi Majid • Mwendwa Mbugua • Margaret Namulyanga • Yvette Nolan • Corey Payette • Thomas Peterson • Nicole Pschetz • Mark Rigney • Kiana Rivera • Madeline Sayet • Zoe Svendsen • Chris Thorpe • Peterson Toscano • Dylan Van Den Berg • Caity-Shea Violette • Pat To Yan • Haeweon Yi • Marcus Youssef with Seth Klein • Carla Zúñiga

The call for producing partners will go out later this month, at which point the plays will be available for perusal. Individuals and organizations interested in hosting an event in their community, using one or several of these plays, should add their name to the mailing list to be notified when it is time to sign up.

The Arctic Cycle uses theatre to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action.

The Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts is a think tank for sustainability in the arts and culture. The CSPA's activities include research and initiatives positioning arts and culture as a driver of a sustainable society.