Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Eldridge - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Belle Brancato - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stadium Theatre
Best Dance Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Musical
Will Gelinas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stadium Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Alexander Bulova - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stadium Theatre
Best Ensemble
CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aidan Guilderson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stadium Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Tirrell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre
Best Musical
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Stadium Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US - Trinity Rep
Best Performer In A Musical
Catie McFarlane - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Stadium Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Adeline DeFeo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stadium Theatre
Best Play
CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Sprague - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nic Hallenbeck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Billie Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Alicia Napolitano - THE GREAT GATSBY - Stadium Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos