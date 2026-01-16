Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Eldridge - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Belle Brancato - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stadium Theatre



Best Dance Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center



Best Direction Of A Musical

Will Gelinas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stadium Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Alexander Bulova - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stadium Theatre



Best Ensemble

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aidan Guilderson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stadium Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre



Best Musical

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Stadium Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US - Trinity Rep



Best Performer In A Musical

Catie McFarlane - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Stadium Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Adeline DeFeo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stadium Theatre



Best Play

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Sprague - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Billie Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alicia Napolitano - THE GREAT GATSBY - Stadium Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

