VIDEO: Epic Theatre Company Chats With Playwright Itamar Moses

Epic Theatre Company's Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli recently chatted with Itamar Moses as part of its series, The Drag.

Watch the video below!

Itamar Moses is the author of the full-length plays OUTRAGE, BACH AT LEIPZIG, CELEBRITY ROW, THE FOUR OF US, YELLOWJACKETS, BACK BACK BACK, COMPLETENESS, and THE WHISTLEBLOWER, the musicals NOBODY LOVES YOU (with Gaby Alter), FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE (with Michael Friedman), and THE BAND'S VISIT (with David Yazbeck), and the evening of short plays LOVE/STORIES (OR BUT YOU WILL GET USED TO IT).

His work has appeared Off-Broadway and elsewhere in New York, at regional theatres across the country and in Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Venezuela, Turkey and Chile, and is published by Faber & Faber and Samuel French. His work has won awards from the Portland, San Diego, Dallas, and Bay Area Theatre Critics Circles, and been nominated for Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Audelco awards in New York.

He's received new play commissions from The McCarter, Playwrights Horizons, Berkeley Rep, The Wilma Theater, South Coast Rep, Manhattan Theatre Club, Lincoln Center, and The Goodman. On television, Itamar has written for TNT's MEN OF A CERTAIN AGE, HBO's BOARDWALK EMPIRE, and WGN'S OUTSIDERS. He holds an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU and has taught playwriting at Yale and NYU. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild and is a New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect.