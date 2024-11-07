Trinity Repertory Company And The Providence Clemente Veterans' Initiative Present VETERAN VOICES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trinity Repertory Company and the Providence Clemente Veterans' Initiative (PCVI) present the fourth annual Veteran Voices event. On Wednesday, November 13 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm, local veterans will share stories and performances at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Museum Metcalf Auditorium. This special event is free and open to the public. To learn more and RSVP, visit trinityrep.com/veterans

“Through the PCVI, veterans use the humanities disciplines of literature, art, philosophy, history, and theater to explore their time in the military, and their readjustment to civilian life,” PCVI director Mark Santow said. “For many, these explorations are enormously powerful and healing, enabling them to not only to make sense of often soul-shaking experiences, but also to find a way to convey them to loved ones and the civilian community. We are proud to once again partner with Trinity Rep for the 4th annual Veteran Voices, lifting up the stories of Rhode Islanders who have served, and to bring it to a new space at RISD.”

Over a dozen veterans local to southern New England will give readings and musical performances. Veteran Voices will also feature a reading of an excerpt from the world premiere of Someone Will Remember Us, opening at Trinity Rep in January. Someone Will Remember Us draws from real-life testimonials of veterans, refugees, and civilians following the Iraq War.

Veteran Voices is an extension of Trinity Rep's ongoing engagement with Rhode Island's veteran community, The Green Light Ghost Light Project. Created to share veterans' stories, the Green Light Ghost Light Project is a combination of the Greenlight a Vet initiative, in which communities light a green light to show support for veterans, and the Ghost Light Project, in which theaters leave a light on to signal that the theater is a safe space for all.

ABOUT TRINITY REP

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for nearly two million audience members.

Trinity Rep's 2024-25 Season runs through June 2025, and includes productions of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, A Christmas Carol, Someone Will Remember Us, La Tempestad – The Tempest, and Blues for an Alabama Sky. For more information, visit Trinity Rep's website at www.trinityrep.com.

Comments