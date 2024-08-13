Trinity Rep to Kick Off 61st Season With POTUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Repertory Company will begin its 61st season with POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger. This raunchy comedy runs September 5 – 22 and October 10 – 27, 2024 in Trinity Rep's Dowling Theater.

Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Ticket Office on 201 Washington St., online at trinityrep.com/potus, or by calling (401) 351-4242.

“There is no more suitable time than this very moment for Selina Fillinger's biting and hilarious comedy, as it pulls back the curtain on the women working behind the scenes at the White House,” director Curt Columbus said. “It's a raucous, bawdy ride that will leave you thinking while you laugh.”

POTUS runs on its own September 5 – 22, then in rotating repertory with Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – APT 2B by Kate Hamill October 10 – 27. While the plays differ in comedic style and story, both humorous pieces center women's voices.

ABOUT POTUS

Many of us are dreading the 2024 election, regardless of political beliefs. Why not look your fears dead in the eye and laugh at them with POTUS? When a presidential PR nightmare evolves into a global catastrophe, it's up to seven women in the commander-in-chief's inner circle to do damage control. That is if they don't drive each other off the rails first through a chaotic cocktail of increasingly absurd antics. Delightfully raunchy and uproariously funny, POTUS is a naughty political farce that'll have you rolling in the aisles!

POTUS opened on Broadway in 2022 and earned three Tony Award nominations. It has since been produced frequently across the United States. Trinity Rep's production will be the play's Rhode Island premiere.

THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Selina Fillinger is an LA-based writer and performer. Her other plays include The Collapse, Something Clean, Faceless, and The Armor Plays: Cinched/Strapped. Selina wrote for the third season of Apple TV+'s “The Morning Show;” she's developing a feature with Chernin Entertainment/Netflix and a pilot with Hunting Lane/Hulu.

Curt Columbus has been Trinity Rep's artistic director since 2006. Recent credits include Becky Nurse of Salem, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Tiny Beautiful Things, Macbeth, and Ragtime.

POTUS' creative team includes scenic designer Collette Pollard, costume designer Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting designer Dawn Chiang, sound designer Megumi Katayama, fight & intimacy coordinator Rocio Mendez, and dialect coach Rebecca Gibel. The ensemble cast features resident company members Jackie Davis (Margaret) and Rachael Warren (Jean), Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program in Acting students Tay Bass (Dusty) and Sara States (Chris), returning guest artists Rachel Dulude (Bernadette) and Jenna Lea Scott (Stephanie), and Deb Martin (Harriet) in her Trinity Rep debut.

