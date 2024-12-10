Trinity Rep Opens Submissions For High School Playwriting Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Repertory Company has announced the 14th annual Write Here! Write Now! student playwriting competition. New England students in grades 9-12 may submit up to two original ten-minute plays via the application form at trinityrep.com/whwn. The submission deadline is March 3, 2025, at 11:59 pm. Trinity Rep will announce the four winners on April 1, 2025.

"We are excited to open Write Here! Write Now! for the 14th year,” Associate Director of Education Daniel Begin said. “This program offers high school students across New England the opportunity to share their work with local industry professionals and community members while exploring the world of playwriting.”

On April 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm, Trinity Rep will hold staged readings of the plays, performed by community members for the winners' families and friends. Each winner will receive a scholarship towards any Trinity Rep Young Actors Studio after-school class, and 20 free tickets to a 2025-26 Season Project Discovery student matinee for their school.

“These young playwrights' dedication and creativity continue to excite and inspire us each year,” adds Education Programs Coordinator Emma Becker. “We cannot wait to see what this year's competition has in store."

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Write Here! Write Now! encourages high school students to develop communication, critical thinking, and storytelling skills through playwriting. By providing lesson plans and guidance, Trinity Rep encourages English, creative writing, and theater teachers to incorporate playwriting into their curriculum. Educators can review the study guide at trinityrep.com/whwn.

Whether students complete their plays independently or as part of a class, they may submit up to two 10-minute plays to the competition. Each year, Trinity Rep's adjudicators select four winning plays, with at least one winner from a Providence, RI school.

