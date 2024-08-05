Tickets to HAMILTON in Providence to go on Sale in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets for HAMILTON at PPAC will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 13 at 10A online, in person at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903) or by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets will be available for performances December 11 – 22, 2024. Summer Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Thursday, 10A to 3P and two hours prior to curtain time on show days.



There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 - $199. Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. There will be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.



Groups of 10 or more may contact Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162 or email phiatt@ppacri.org

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Providence engagement of HAMILTON should be made through ppacri.org.”

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.



Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.



HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.



