Theatre By The Sea to Conclude 91st Season With 42 STREET

Theatre By The Sea will conclude its 91st season with 42nd Street, which will be presented from August 21 – September 15, 2024.

“Who doesn’t love a show about show biz?” said Bill Hanney. “When we were trying to decide what show we should produce in the final slot, I thought this one was absolutely perfect! It’s musical comedy at its finest - with memorable musical numbers and spectacular tap dancing! It celebrates what this theatre has been doing for nearly a century.”

Come and meet those dancing feet in this glamorous, Tony Award-winning, 1930's musical spectacular! The stakes are high when a young chorus girl, fresh from Allentown, PA, is given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a star in a new Broadway show, which recalls both the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals. This family-friendly classic backstage story features a hit parade of songs including “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We’re in the Money,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” and the spectacular title song. With sensational tap numbers, lavish costumes, and one show-stopping tune after another, 42nd Street is Broadway razzle-dazzle at its finest.

Making her directing debut at Theatre By The Sea is Jessica Wockenfuss, who began her relationship with TBTS as an intern in 2008 and returned in 2018 to star as Roxie Hart in the TBTS production of Chicago. In addition to directing 42nd Street, Ms. Wockenfuss has also recreated and adapted the Broadway revival choreography originally created by Randy Skinner. Joining her as the Music Director is Broadway pianist/conductor Milton Granger, who returns to Theatre By The Sea having previously music directed Jersey Boys, My Way, Singin’ in the Rain, My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, and CATS. As Associate Choreographer, Theatre By The Sea is pleased to welcome Mallory Davis, who is also serving as the Dance Captain and will appear in the role of Lorraine, which she portrayed on the National Tour. Making their Theatre By The Sea stage debuts in the roles of Peggy Sawyer and Billy Lawlor are New York’s Laura Guley and Houston’s Ashton Lambert. Joining them in the roles of Dorothy Brock and Julian March are TBTS audience favorite Merrill Peiffer, who appeared in both Beehive! and Mamma Mia!, and Broadway veteran (42nd Street, Beauty and the Beast, Titanic), Patrick Ryan Sullivan. Kat Gold, who appeared in TBTS productions of The Sound of Music and R+H’s Cinderella, and New York based artist Rendell DeBose, who has toured nationally with Memphis, Elf, and Spamilton, will be portraying the musical comedy writing team of Maggie Jones and Bert Barry. Kevin Patrick Martin, who is playing the role of Captain Georg von Trapp in the current production of The Sound of Music, will be playing the role of choreographer Andy Lee, and Broadway’s Beau Allen (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Jesus Christ Superstar) makes his TBTS debut in the role of Abner Dillon. Completing the cast are Kalista Curbelo, Glenn Girón, Benji Godley-Fisher, Rosie Granito, Taavon Gamble, Bailey Reese Greemon, Ciara Hargrove, Miya Heulitt, Haley Holcomb, Elizabeth McGuire, Henry H. Miller, Meag O’Meara, Rob Oulette, Rafa Pepén, John Reed, Mario Rizzi, and Maggie Mae Roach.

The creative team includes Resident Scenic Designer Kyle Dixon, Lighting Designer Weston Wilkerson, and Sound Designer Ben Scheff, along with Liz Printz (Wig Designer), Joel Andrew Cote (Production Stage Manager), Sydnei Williams (Assistant Stage Manager), and Jordan Ilyssa Angelo (Assistant Stage Manager), with Costumes and Props provided by 3-D Theatricals. 42nd Street is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer). 42nd Street is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining at the on-site restaurant, Bistro By The Sea, which reopened this season under new management by Mark & Alicia Bryson of Duck Press in Wakefield. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online at www.theatrebythesea.com/menu or by emailing bistrobythesea4@gmail.com. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain numerous varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs, and climbing plants, and offers a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

42nd Street will be presented from August 21 – September 15, with preview performances on August 21 and 22 and opening night scheduled for August 23. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday (except September 10) through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm, and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, August 25 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and a special added Wednesday matinee on September 11. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22 are $62, and $65 - $91 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

