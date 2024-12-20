The Providence Performing Arts Center Gift Cards And eGift Cards Now On Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The holidays are here! Are you looking for a last-minute gift for your favorite theatre enthusiast? The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)'s classic gift card and eGift cards with special holiday messaging (“Happy Holidays,” “Merry Christmas!” and “Happy Hanukkah”) will get your gift recipient into the holiday spirit!

For your convenience, PPAC gift cards and eGift cards are instantly available at ppacri.org/giftcards. eGift cards may be purchased in any denomination from $25 to $500 and classic gift cards are available in fixed denominations, ranging from $25 to $250.

Classic hard copy gift cards (available in any denomination) may be purchased by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) or in person at the Box Office (220 Weybosset St, Providence, RI 02903). PPAC eGift and gift cards may be used to purchase show tickets or at our theatre concession stands for that special treat before your live theatre experience. Please note that our gift cards and eGift cards cannot be used to purchase show merchandise.

Box Office Holiday Hours are Saturday, December 21: 10A-8P; Sunday, December 22: 10A-7P; and Monday, December 23: 10A-5P. The Box Office will be closed on Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) and Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day).

Join us in 2025 at these upcoming shows: MJ THE MUSICAL, THE CHER SHOW, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, LIFE OF PI, & JULIET and more.

Take a look at PPAC's event calendar at ppacri.org/events.

