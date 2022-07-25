Revolve Dance Project Presents Second Season In Newport

REVOLVE Dance Project (RDP), a performing arts company of seasoned young professional dancers, composers, musicians, and choreographers, creates work that explores cross-disciplinary partnerships, and specifically the connection between music and dance.

RDP brings six world premiere collaborative pieces for its second season to the Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro Street, in historic Newport, RI. The show will feature original live music and imaginative choreography in a variety of musical genres and dance styles.

● Violinist Josh Knowles and Juilliard graduates, cellist Daniel Hass and drummer Cameron MacIntosh, will accompany a pas de deux for dancers Kirsten Evans and Alex Lantz.

● Folk band, Laden Valley, a local Newport sensation fronted by Evan St. Martin and Dave Sarazen, join the lineup for an exciting pas de trois of dancers in a piece choreographed by Dara Capley.

● Choreography by Boston Conservatory faculty member Kurt Douglas will feature an original electric string score by Josh Knowles.

● A jazz quartet, led by composer/drummer Cameron MacIntosh, comprising piano, bass, guitar, and drums, includes both local talent as well as artists hailing from as far as Haiti. The group will perform original music by MacIntosh as well as jazz standards that will accompany RDP newcomer Ruka White's world premiere, a powerful piece focused on female empowerment.

Taking place Sunday, July 31 at 3pm and 6pm. For tickets and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187877®id=79&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolvedanceproject.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.