Review: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at The Community Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Community Players welcomes autumn and kicks off its 103rd season with a lively, stylish production of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” an updated musical adaptation of the beloved, quintessential rags-to-riches fairy tale about a young woman's transformation from indentured servant to elegant princess.

While Walt Disney’s animated ‘Cinderella’ is perhaps the musical version everyone is most familiar with (or the first they were introduced to), Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ was created for television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, remade in 1997 with Brandy and Whitney Houston, and made its Broadway premiere in 2013. Having never seen it on Broadway, nor the television remake, and with no recollection of the original, this creation was, by and large, brand new to me.

Directed by Rachel Terceira and choreographed by Zoe Gillis, this contemporary version written by Douglas Carter Beane tells essentially the same story, but with some interesting additions and alterations. Ella, whom her stepmother calls Cinderella, is played majestically and compassionately by Brenna Griswold. Dreaming of an escape from her lesser lot in life, Ella fortuitously crosses paths with Prince Topher (an endearing, playful Patrick Koshewa) and offers him a drink of water, an act of kindness that leaves a lasting impression.

Ella’s friends, Jean-Michel (a charming, dutiful Michael Mercado, Jr.), a revolutionary, and Crazy Marie (an exemplary, affectionate Larissa Laver), who collects other people’s trash, are examples of the kingdom’s forgotten folk, and the Prince unknowingly discounts them at the behest of his advisors, Sebastian (Mike Griswold, quietly stern) and Lord Pinkleton (Samara Wald, impish and impressionable).

When Sebastian and Pinkleton advise Topher to host a ball to find a bride, Ella’s stepmother, Madame (a delightfully catty Meghan Smith), is thrown into a tizzy, along with the other women of the kingdom. Madame favors her daughter, Gabrielle (Trey DiGioia, earnest and eloquent), as a potential princess, much to the chagrin of Gabrielle’s sister, Charlotte (an adorably devilish Grace Gerard). Meanwhile, Ella laments being excluded from the upcoming festivities, until Marie magically reappears as her fairy godmother…well, you know the rest, but with a few variations I won’t spoil here, other than that they all eventually live happily ever after.

Beane’s script is arguably longer than necessary (spoiler alert--a glass-slippered Ella appears before the Prince more than once), yet unfailingly clever and surprisingly campy, with select comedic exchanges tantamount to the banter from RuPaul's Drag Race. Terceira carefully and craftily directs this large, admirably diverse ensemble of actors, where each individual character comes to life and has their moment to shine—including the criminally cute fox and raccoon puppets, simulated by Liz Wilcox and Emily LaFreniere. Teal Griswold’s magnificent, intricate costumes fill the stage with color and glamor, augmenting the already flamboyant presentation and temperament of the entire cast.

Gillis’s dance sequences (‘The Prince is Giving a Ball’ especially) are glorious, executed with contagious energy and precision, and the soundtrack boasts plenty of memorable moments, from tender (‘Ten Minutes Ago,’ ‘There’s Music in You’) to tenacious (‘Impossible,’ ‘Stepsister’s Lament’).

Griswold’s stellar performance as Cinderella is complemented beautifully by Topher, her suitor, and Marie, her guardian. Koshewa’s Prince Topher is lovably awkward and bashful, and Laver’s Marie is kind and remarkably wise. Griswold shares distinct chemistry with both of her stage counterparts, and the results are exciting and touching.

Simply put, The Community Players’ production of “Cinderella” is fun and entertaining, with a refreshing spin on a familiar classic.

The Community Players’ “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” runs through November 17th at Jenks Auditorium, 350 Division Street in Pawtucket. For tickets and information, call 401-726-6860 or visit https://www.thecommunityplayers.org/

Photo by Richard Griffin

Comments