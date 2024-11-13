Review: MAMMA MIA! at Providence Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Mamma Mia!,” the sensational, vivacious 2001 Broadway musical based on the songs of ABBA that has become a fan favorite and worldwide phenomenon on both stage and screen, returns to Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and proves yet again just how much this simple story of a mother and daughter continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Sophie Sheridan (Amy Weaver) lives on a Greek island where her single mom, Donna (Stephanie Genito, at Tuesday night’s performance), owns and runs an inn. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie confesses to her two best friends, Ali (Haley Wright) and Lisa (Lena Owens), that she read Donna’s diary to learn more about her estranged father and discovered there are three possible candidates—all of whom she invites to stay at the inn to watch her walk down the aisle.

The threesome of Donna’s former flings who may be Sophie’s dad include the free-spirited Aussie, Bill Austin (Jim Newman), British gentleman Harry Bright (Rob Marnell), and American everyman, Sam Carmichael (Victor Wallace).

Donna is also reunited with her lifelong friends, free-spirited Rosie (Carly Sakolove, amusing and lovable) and thrice-divorced Tanya (a delightfully audacious Jalynn Steele), who formed the singing trio ‘Donna and the Dynamos’ during their younger, wilder days.

Sophie’s quest to find her father and Donna’s trip down memory lane are both cleverly, colorfully orchestrated on stage with the accompaniment of ABBA dance classics, including ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘S.O.S.,’ ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ along with beloved ballads ‘One of Us,’ ‘I Have a Dream,’ and ‘The Winner Takes It All.’ The result is a carnival-like, non-stop festival of singing, dancing, laughs, and thrills.

While ABBA enthusiasts revel in the nostalgia, non-fans and first-timers will find it impossible to resist the production’s contagious energy, tender storyline, and playful style. The Greek island backdrop further enhances the celebratory atmosphere, as though the audience were on vacation with the cast.

Genito is overwhelmingly charming as Donna, and her voice is simply spectacular. Weaver shines brightly as Sophie and earns the audience’s affection from the first note she sings. Wallace’s Sam displays unmistakable charisma, and Justin Sudderth deserves special mention as inn worker, Pepper, who unashamedly vies for Tanya’s attention.

PPAC invites you to take a chance with ‘Mamma Mia!’ and welcome autumn by having the time of your life.

“Mamma Mia!” runs through November 17th at Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset Street in Providence. For tickets and information, call 401-421-2787 or visit https://www.ppacri.org/

Photo by Joan Marcus

