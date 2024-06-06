QUITAPENAS to Perform at at Roger Williams Park in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



QUITAPENAS, one word - all caps, four syllables - all claps, gives you a taste of their rhythmic contagion. This Tropical Afro-Latin combo was born under the warm California sun. They borrow aesthetics from the radical 60s, 70s and 80s. Each song echoes a remix of history and invites one to engage in the liberating evenings of Angola, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and beyond. The name means "to remove worries." Everybody has a "pena" and the mission of QUITAPENAS is simple: to make you dance and leave you without a worry.

QUITAPENAS was founded in 2011. The band was formed around their shared love of dance rhythms from the Tropical Afro Latin diaspora. They assembled a group of like-minded friends to share the vision that went on to be QUITAPENAS. The group is made up of first-generation sons of immigrant parents from Guatemala and Mexico.

Come early for pre-show workshops:

3:30-4:30 PM: Capoiera/Maculele with Grupo Ondas

4:30-5:30 PM: Music workshop with QUITAPENAS

Presented by FirstWorks in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and Providence Parks Department.

Made possible with support from Providence Tourism Council, Rhode Island Foundation, RISCA, Rhode Island Commerce, RI Energy, National Endowment for the Arts, Collette and BankNewport. Media support from The Public's Radio and Poder.

Venue is Wheelchair Accessible. Handicapped Access Bathrooms Available. Earplugs, Masks and Chairs are available. For questions about accessibility, contact Rainy Stanford at rstanford@firstworks.org.

Sunday, July 14, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Roger Williams Park Bandstand

FREE

https://firstworks.org/event/firstworks-summer-beats-concerts-quitapenas/

