Providence Performing Arts Center Announces New Dates for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced today that JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will now be presented on Tuesday, August 24 - Sunday, August 29, 2021. This production was originally scheduled for March 31 - April 5, 2020, but was then postponed to September 15 - 20, 2020; the show will now be presented in August 2021.



Tickets for the August 2021 engagement of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR are on sale now and can be purchased online at ppacri.org or by phone at

(401) 421-ARTS (2787).



Current ticket holders do not need to take any further action. New tickets will be mailed to all current ticket holders for their corresponding performance date (for example, if you had tickets for the Tuesday, March 31, 2020 performance, you will receive tickets for the Tuesday, August 24, 2021 performance). If you wish to exchange into another performance of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR or need further assistance, please contact the Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org. The Box Office window is temporarily closed. Summer Box Office hours are now in effect: Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P.

Featuring award-winning music bya?? Andrew Lloyd Webber a??and lyrics bya?? Tim Rice,a?? the North American tour of this iconic musical a??is helmed by acclaimed directora?? Timothy Sheader a??and cutting-edge choreographer a??Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Awarda?? nominee,a?? Tom Scutt, lighting design bya?? Lee Curran, and music supervision bya?? Tom Deering.

a??JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR a??is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includesa??"I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane,"a??anda??"Superstar."a??a??

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARa??is aa?? proven a??musicala?? phenomenon a??with a world-wide fan base.a?? As demonstrated bya??NBC'sa?? Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, a??this epic work a??attracted a??over 9.6 million viewers, earned a??the highest ratings ina?? its time period,a?? and received thea?? highest critical ranking of any a??live musical eventa?? on network TV.a?? Now, almost 10a?? years after the last major tour a??in the US, a??this award-winninga?? Regent's Park productiona?? is playing in over 50 markets throughout Northa??America.a??

a??Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production ofa?? JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARa?? won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 a??and 2017. The a??production had a limited engagement in the West End at Barbican in 2019.a??a??a??

