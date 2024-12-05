Photos: NOISE at Wilbury Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances of the Wilbury Theatre Group's Rhode Island premiere of NOISE, a new musical by César Alvarez and directed by Dante Green, start this weekend. Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

The production features Cat Ashley, Perry Barkett, Zan Berry, Michael Yussuf Greene, Brien Lang, Cedric Lily, Teddy Lytle, Riley Nedder, Jomo Peters, Dave Rabinow, Tessa Sacramone, Claudia Traub, Am Wyckoff. NOISE runs December 5 - 22.

NOISE is a participatory theatrical celebration that sings across the history of music, and into the future, in a collective effort to invent a better world. As the show unravels into a dreamlike explosion of song and dance, the audience steps into a creative role. NOISE is the brainchild of writer/composer César Alvarez - mastermind of the acclaimed Futurity in our 2018/19 Season - This new musical, directed by Dante Green, brings together an exemplary team of interdisciplinary musicians, actors, and creative collaborators for an exploration on what musical theater can be.

“We’re incredibly proud to be bringing another one of César’s genre-pushing works to our stage,” said Wilbury Theatre Group’s Artistic Director, Josh Short. “I became aware of NOISE when I went to see César’s earliest workshop production of it in 2016, and since then I haven’t been able to get it out of my head. It’s a smart, funny, and beautiful work of art that leads with a community-based approach in a way that resonates so strongly with the work we do here at Wilbury Theatre Group. And with the cast of amazing local artists, musicians, and actors we’ve assembled, I couldn’t be more excited to see how they help shape the evolution of this new musical in collaboration with our audiences.”

César Alvarez’s 2015 musical Futurity - produced by Wilbury Theatre Group in 2018 - received the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and four other Lortel nominations. Alvarez was also the recipient of the 2016 Jonathan Larson Grant.

Originally commissioned by The Public Theater and Playwrights Horizons Theater School/NYU, this production of Noise is presented by Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with Spirits Go Blah productions, New York.

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers



Dave Rabinow

Perry Barkett, Riley Nedder, Cedric Lilly

Zan Berry

Cast of NOISE at Wilbury Theatre Group

Cast of NOISE at Wilbury Theatre Group

Michael Yussef Greene and cast of NOISE

Cedric Lilly

