Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea

See photos from the new production of the Tony-winning musical TOOTSIE, running at Theatre By The Sea, June 26 - July 20, 2024.

By: Jul. 03, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

See photos from the new production of the Tony-winning musical TOOTSIE, running at Theatre By The Sea, June 26 - July 20, 2024.
TOOTSIE is the laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre telling the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.
Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book and an outrageously clever score TOOTSIE is a joyful delight so packed with punchlines, it should be called a "jokebox" musical!

Photo Credit: Mark Turek

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Kyle Nicholas Anderson

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Kyle Nicholas Anderson with Joann Gilliam, Jadon Webster and the cast of TOOTSIE

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Brooke Jacob, Dean Marino

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Joann Gilliam

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Kyle Nicholas Anderson and Jadon Webster

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
The cast of TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Kyle Nicholas Anderson and the cast of TOOTSIE

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Joann Gilliam and Kyle Nicholas Anderson

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Crystal Sha'nae and Kyle Nicholas Anderson

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Jeff Brooks, Kyle Nicholas Anderson, and Joann Gilliam

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Dean Marino and Kyle Nicholas Anderson

Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea
Kyle Nicholas Anderson and Fred Sullivan, Jr.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos