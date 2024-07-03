Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE at Theatre By The Sea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See photos from the new production of the Tony-winning musical TOOTSIE, running at Theatre By The Sea, June 26 - July 20, 2024.

TOOTSIE is the laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre telling the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book and an outrageously clever score TOOTSIE is a joyful delight so packed with punchlines, it should be called a "jokebox" musical!

