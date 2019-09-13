Photo Flash: A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Gamm Theatre

Sep. 13, 2019  

It's been 15 years since Norwegian house wife Nora Helmer slammed the door on her husband, three children and the rest of married life in Ibsen's sober 19th-century drama. Now she's back in Hnath's darkly comic Broadway darling.

In her new life as an incendiary feminist writer, Nora is being blackmailed by a judge and needs her estranged husband's help. But her family has a few grievances they want to air first. With razor-sharp dialogue, A Doll's House, Part 2 imagines the aftermath of Nora's infamous exit- provoking questions about marriage, gender inequality, and the meaning of liberation in often hilarious and insightful ways.

The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI. Tickets are $45, $55 and $65; preview performances (September 12-15) are $33. Call 401-723-4266 or order online at gammtheatre.org.

Jeanine Kane as Nora, Steve Kidd as Torvald, Debra Wise as Anne Marie

Alison Russo as Emmy, Jeanine Kane as Nora

Debra Wise as Anne Marie, Jeanine Kane as Nora

Debra Wise as Anne Marie, Jeanine Kane as Nora

Jeanine Kane as Nora, Steve Kidd as Torvald

Jeanine Kane as Nora, Steve Kidd as Torvald

Jeanine Kane as Nora

Jeanine Kane as Nora, Steve Kidd as Torvald



