Norah Jones, Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall and More to PlayNewport Jazz Festival

Incredible ensembles, global superstars, legendary instrumentalists and genre-bending up-and-comers make up the first wave of artists announced today for the 66th edition of Newport Jazz. Curated by Artistic Director Christian McBride and founder George Wein, the Festival takes place August 7-9 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino.

All tickets, except for the Friday evening concert at the International Tennis Hall of Fame are on sale now at www.newportjazz.org.

With more than 20 GRAMMYS between them, the festival will be anchored by Norah Jones, Wynton Marsalis and Diana Krall. Pianist Robert Glasper will take up residency across all three days of the festival, bringing something new at each performance. Drummer Makaya McCraven will return for a second year, fresh off of his re-imagining of Gil Scott-Heron's, I'm New Here. Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, "Africa's Premiere Diva," Angélique Kidjo performing the Talking Heads' Remain In Light and Japanese jazz-composer Hiromi will bring a global perspective to the Fort. Genre-bending indie-jazz artists such as Khruangbin and Cory Wong will perform alongside a whole host of other artists including the Newport Jazz Artistic Director's own A Christian McBride Situation. Other artists include Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Chris Potter Circuits Trio featuring James Francies and Eric Harland, Joe Lovano "Trio Tapestry" featuring Marilyn Crispell & Carmen Castaldi, Nicholas Payton, Hiromi, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, The Comet is Coming, The Soul Rebels, The Jazz Gallery All-Stars, Arturo/Zack/Adam O'Farrill Quintet, Avery*Sunshine, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Nubya Garcia, Michela Marino Lerman - Love Movement, Warren Wolf and Wolfpack, Somi, Catherine Russell, Miguel Zenón Quartet, and an extended The History of Jazz set that will feature Tuba Skinny, Vince Giordano & The Night Hawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Mike Davis' The New Wonders, Colin Hancock & His Signature Seven.

"This year's Newport Jazz Festival continues the tradition of presenting jazz, as George Wein would say, "from J to Z," said McBride. "For three days in August, all eyes and ears in the jazz world focus on what happens at Newport. It's a thrill to present everyone from the great Wynton Marsalis, who's making his first appearance at the festival in 9 years, to Diana Krall, who's making her first appearance at the festival in over 20 years. We welcome back old friends like Charles Lloyd, who served as our artist-in-residence in 2018, and Robert Glasper, who serves as this year's artist-in-residence. Newport Jazz has always featured artists from all areas, from Chuck Berry to Mahalia Jackson to Aretha Franklin to James Brown to Led Zeppelin to the Allman Brothers. Since 2017, artists like The Roots, Common, Living Colour and George Clinton and more have all played the festival. This year, Newport Jazz presents reggae legend, Jimmy Cliff. Oh yes, this year's going to be deep. Norah Jones is back after her smashing 2016 Newport debut, Avery*Sunshine makes her debut, as does vibraphonist Warren Wolf. There's just way too many great artists to name. Just make sure you come. You won't be disappointed!"

A breeding ground for the best and brightest shining stars since the Festival started 66 years ago in 1954, the Newport Jazz Festival celebrates a bevy of award-winning artists. Showcasing more than 50 individual Jazz ensembles, the festival will offer music on four stages, including the Fort, Quad, Harbor stages and Storyville, the intimate venue located in the Newport Festivals Museum.

The first wave of artists for the 2020 Newport Jazz Festival are:

Friday, August 7, 2020 - Fort Adams State Park

Norah Jones

Jimmy Cliff

Robert Glasper

A Christian McBride Situation

Chris Potter Circuits Trio

Nicholas Payton

Catherine Russell

The History of Jazz

Tuba Skinny

Vince Giordano & The Night Hawks

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Mike Davis' The New Wonders

Colin Hancock & His Signature Seven

Saturday, August 8, 2020 - Fort Adams State Park

Wynton Marsalis

Angélique Kidjo's Remain In Light

Robert Glasper

Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits

Makaya McCraven

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

The Jazz Gallery All-Stars

The Comet is Coming

Arturo/Zack/Adam O'Farrill Quintet

Avery*Sunshine

Michela Marino Lerman - Love Movement

Miguel Zenón Quartet

Sunday, August 9, 2020 - Fort Adams State Park

Diana Krall

Khruangbin

Robert Glasper

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Joe Lovano "Trio Tapestry"

Hiromi

Cory Wong

The Soul Rebels

Jeff "Tain" Watts

Nubya Garcia

Warren Wolf and Wolfpack

Somi

WBGO, Newport Jazz Festival's official travel partner, returns to the 2020 Festival with day trip packages from New York, Boston and Newark, plus a weekend package, which includes a four-night stay at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina. For information and to purchase bus packages, log on to www.wbgo.org/newport.

TICKET INFORMATION

All Newport Jazz Festival tickets are on sale at www.newportjazz.org/tickets. Service charges apply.

General Admission tickets (no chairs provided) will be $69.00 in advance for the Friday, August 7, daytime event at Fort Adams and $79.00 per day for Saturday and Sunday. These tickets will be $79.00 for Friday and $89.00 for Saturday and Sunday at the gate, if available. Two-day passes (for Saturday and Sunday at Fort Adams) are $145.00. Three-Day passes (for Friday - Sunday at Fort Adams) are $170.00. Limited Reserved Seating, priced at $125.00, will be available for all three days at Fort Adams. Tickets for The Jazz Club, a premium experience offered at Fort Adams for all three days, will be $375.00 per day through a membership to support Newport Festivals Foundation.

Advance parking passes ($20.00) also are available at the Festival website. Parking will be $25.00 day of show.

A limited number of Student tickets are $30.00 per day for high school students older than 15 and college students with valid ID. Students must use the Student gate and present valid ID to enter the festival. Offer valid for eligible students while supplies last. Tickets for children ages 3-15 are $20.00 per day.

General Admission tickets for all Fort Adams events are available in person at the Newport Visitors Information Center, located at 23 America's Cup Avenue. Log on to www.discovernewport.org for office hours and information. No service charges apply.

For information regarding pre-sales and special offers, subscribe to the newsletter on the Festival web site or follow the event on social media.

For more information, visit www.newportjazz.org.





