MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to Play Providence Performing Arts Center
Directed by Michael Arden, the critically acclaimed Best Musical will play a limited engagement at the Rhode Island venue.
Tickets for the Tony Award winning Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will go on sale in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Friday, October 16 at 10A. Written by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will play a limited engagement at PPAC February 23 – 28, 2027 and is part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.
On October 16, tickets may be purchased at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P and Saturday, 10A – 2P. The Box Office is also open two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets by contacting Group Sales Manager Seiana Barbato at 401.574.3162 or by emailing sbarbato@ppacri.org.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's engagement at PPAC includes a BankNewport Family Night performance on Wednesday, February 24, 2027 at 7:30P. Families can experience MAYBE HAPPY ENDING 's “utterly enchanting” (Time Out New York) story about connection and adventure while enjoying a special offer: purchase one regularly priced ticket and receive a complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger. BankNewport Family Night tickets are available in limited locations on a first-come, first-served basis in person at the PPAC Box Office window or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787); they are not available online. Standard service fees apply.
Claire Kwon and Steven Huynh in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING / Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman The national tour of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will star Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire. The cast will also include Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home ), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Eric Sprosty and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.
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