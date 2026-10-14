MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to Play Providence Performing Arts Center

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Tickets for the Tony Award winning Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will go on sale in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Friday, October 16 at 10A. Written by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will play a limited engagement at PPAC February 23 – 28, 2027 and is part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

On October 16, tickets may be purchased at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P and Saturday, 10A – 2P. The Box Office is also open two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets by contacting Group Sales Manager Seiana Barbato at 401.574.3162 or by emailing sbarbato@ppacri.org.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's engagement at PPAC includes a BankNewport Family Night performance on Wednesday, February 24, 2027 at 7:30P. Families can experience MAYBE HAPPY ENDING 's “utterly enchanting” (Time Out New York) story about connection and adventure while enjoying a special offer: purchase one regularly priced ticket and receive a complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger. BankNewport Family Night tickets are available in limited locations on a first-come, first-served basis in person at the PPAC Box Office window or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787); they are not available online. Standard service fees apply.



Claire Kwon and Steven Huynh in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING / Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman The national tour of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING will star Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire. The cast will also include Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 51 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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Related Stories 1 Tickets to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING National Tour in Baltimore on Sale Now

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending, directed by Michael Arden, will launch its North American Tour at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre, with original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon starring.