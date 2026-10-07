DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go On Sale at Providence Performing Arts Center

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Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Death Becomes Her, will go on sale on Friday, October 9, 2026 at 10A for its upcoming engagement at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) January 26 – 31, 2027. In Providence, Death Becomes Her is part of the Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Tickets may be purchased at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P and Saturday, 10A – 2P. The Box Office is also open two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Groups of 10 or more may order tickets by contacting Group Sales Manager Seiana Barbato at 401.574.3162 or by emailing sbarbato@ppacri.org Lowe Cunningham, producer of Death Becomes Her and Senior Vice President, Head of Creative & Strategy at Universal Theatrical Group, said, “It has been such a joy bringing Death Becomes Her to life on stage and I'm beyond thrilled to be embraced as we have by Broadway audiences. On behalf of the entire creative team and company, we are so proud that we will be able to share this musical and entertain audiences with laughter across the country for years to come with this tour.”

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).

Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

Death Becomes Her features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter , casting by The TRC Company, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Death Becomes Her is available via Concord Theatricals Recordings on all streaming and digital platforms and CD and 2-LP vinyl.

Death Becomes Her is produced by Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), overseen by Jimmy Horowitz (Chairman of Business Affairs and Operations, NBCUniversal), and led by Lowe Cunningham (Senior Vice President, Head of Creative & Strategy, Universal Theatrical Group). Death Becomes Her on Broadway is co-produced by James L. Nederlander, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Jason Blum & James Wan, Debra Martin Chase, John Gore Organization, and Marc Platt.

Death Becomes Her is based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 04 Hrs 35 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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