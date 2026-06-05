Tickets to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING National Tour in Baltimore on Sale Now
The Tour of Maybe Happy Ending is launching from Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre Sunday, September 13 through Saturday, September 19, 2026.
The Tony Award winning Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, is now on sale at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. Straight from Broadway, the new North American Tour of Maybe Happy Ending is launching from Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre Sunday, September 13 through Saturday, September 19, 2026.
Maybe Happy Ending will star Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as “Claire.” Additional casting to be announced.
Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Eric Sprosty and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.
Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.
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