A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE to Open at The Gamm Theatre

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The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will stage A View from the Bridge, Arthur Miller’s seminal work exploring identity, community, and the promises and perils of the American Dream. Set in 1950s Brooklyn and with the grip of a Greek tragedy, this American classic promises an edge of your seat experience for audiences.

A View from the Bridge runs from November 5-29. Tickets range from $57-$82 with discounts for subscribers and members.

Gamm Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe directs Anthony Goes (Johnny in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune) in the role of Eddie Carbone, a world-weary and hot-tempered longshoreman; Rachel Dulude (Eileen in The Cripple of Inishmaan) as his wife, Beatrice; and Gabrielle McCauley (Harper Pitt in Angels in America) as Catherine, the niece the couple has raised as their own. When Beatrice’s cousin—recently and illegally arrived from Italy to find work—falls in love with Catherine, Eddie’s protectiveness devolves into jealousy with dire consequences for his family and his community.

Walshe said she looks forward to exploring the complexities of the play’s characters and the continued timeliness of Miller’s post-war era play.

“Arthur Miller is a titan of the 20th Century Theater. Like his contemporaries Tennessee Williams, August Wilson, and Lorraine Hansberry, he draws upon the epic universes of the Ancient Greeks, activating tragic elements inside the highly relatable world of the American family,” Walshe said. “A View from the Bridge has great contemporary resonance, asking who is allowed to call themselves American. Is it language, shared values, or birthplace that binds us as a country? And what happens when your answer is challenged in your own home and in relation to your own children?”

About A View From The Bridge

Just remember, kid, you can quicker get back a million dollars that was stolen than a word that you gave away.

On the Brooklyn waterfront, longshoreman Eddie Carbone lives by a strict code of loyalty, family, and respect. But when two undocumented cousins arrive from Sicily seeking work, Eddie’s tightly controlled world begins to unravel. His growing obsession with his niece Catherine sets off a chain reaction of suspicion, betrayal, and devastating consequences. In one of the most powerful tragedies of the American stage, Miller lays bare the destructive force of jealousy and pride.

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