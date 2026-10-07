Review: LITTLE WOMEN at The Arctic Playhouse

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The Arctic Playhouse welcomes autumn with a stylish, amusing, deeply moving production of “Little Women,” Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic about four sisters coming of age during the Civil War.

Alcott’s semi-autobiographical novel, published in two volumes between 1868 and 1869, has since spawned countless film, television, and stage adaptations, including a musical and a recent young adult novel. Karen Besson dutifully and exquisitely directs this version by Kate Hamill that calls special attention to the relationship between Jo and Laurie while preserving the major players and momentous events from the epic beloved by generations.

Jo (Emma Dunlop), the second eldest of the four March sisters, aspires to write, travel, and refuses to believe a woman’s only role is to serve man as a wife and mother, unlike her older sister, Meg (Emma Kerr), who very much wants to find a husband and start a family. The youngest, Amy (Alyssa Oliver), is still in school, anxious to grow up, and resents being called “little.” Which leaves Beth (Addison Magiera), who is kind, mild-mannered, and fragile to a fault.

Jo becomes friendly with their neighbor, Laurie (Jerry Ridlen), an orphan trapped by his grandfather’s scholarly demands and tutored by Mr. Brooks (Ben Davis), who is incorrigibly smitten upon meeting Meg. Meanwhile, their mother, Marmee (Vanessa Dyer), is called away when she learns their father has been wounded in battle, leaving her daughters to watch over each other.

While most audiences are familiar with the story and its outcome, the anticipation and excitement are as fresh and prevalent in this production as if it were a new, original work, partly because of its longstanding universal appeal, but also courtesy of Hamill’s modernized reinterpretation of the script, and particularly the earnest, enchanting performances from the cast.

Dunlop essentially carries the weight of the entire play on her shoulders, and her portrayal of the determined and high-strung, albeit vulnerable Jo is masterful. Her attitude adjusts seamlessly whether she is patiently telling Beth one of her tall tales or angrily locking horns with Amy about…everything. As her counterpart, Laurie, Ridlen charmingly and sensitively conveys the consummate gentleman, and his chemistry with Dunlop is radiant. When Laurie finally (spoiler alert) professes his love for Jo, her rejection is heartbreaking, yet he admirably retains his upstanding disposition.

Kerr is delightful and discerning as the caring, assenting Meg—her scene as a new mother overwhelmed with responsibility is exemplary—and Davis, as Meg’s husband-to-be, Mr. Brooks, is adorably awkward and honorable. Oliver delivers a commanding performance that is equally comedic and dramatic as the easily annoyed, irritable Amy, and Dyer exudes grace and compassion as the dignified Marmee. Magiera’s quiet, understated portrayal of the sickly Beth garners sympathy and recognition as the most thoughtful and least selfish of the sisters.

Supporting cast members well worthy of mention are Camille Terilli, marvelous in multiple roles—including the scene-stealing, no-nonsense servant, Hannah, and the meddling socialite, Mrs. Mingott—and Sharon Johnson, whose few minutes on stage as the ornery Aunt March are unforgettable.

Nancy Spirito’s smart costumes perfectly represent the era, and the set (designed and built by Lloyd Felix and Jim Belanger) is especially inviting and manages to make both the cast and audience feel at home.

Whether you’ve seen it only once or twice before, or even dozens of times, “Little Women” at The Arctic Playhouse is a joyous, exquisite, touching experience.

“Little Women” runs through October 18th at The Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main Street in Warwick. For tickets and information, call 401-573-3443 or visit www.thearcticplayhouse.com.

Photo by Sandy Smith

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