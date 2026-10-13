Review: THE CRUCIBLE at The Granite Theatre

NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Legendary playwright Arthur Miller said, “I think the job of the artist is to remind people of what they have chosen to forget.” The Granite Theatre’s outstanding production of his renowned, award-winning drama, ‘The Crucible,’ reminds audiences to not just remember the past but how essential it is to remain aware and informed of present day public affairs and current events, because--as the old adage goes--“those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.”

‘The Crucible’ premiered on Broadway in 1953 and won the Tony Award for Best Play. It has since been revived several times (most recently in 2016), was adapted for the screen in 1996 (starring Daniel Day-Lewis), and inspired a collection of Contemporary Stage works, including “John Proctor Is the Villain” and “Becky Nurse, Witch of Salem.”

Based on the Salem witch trials of the late 17th century, Miller wrote ‘The Crucible’ as a parable of the McCarthy era, when the United States government accused citizens of communist beliefs and activity. Granite’s production begins with a slideshow of powerful images throughout history reflecting persecution and injustice, ranging from as recent as the Cornell Seven to past periods including Women’s Suffrage, the Civil Rights Era, and the Holocaust.

The series of tragic events begins when a group of young women go dancing in the woods and are interrupted by Reverend Samuel Parris (Russ Ekstrom), who immediately presumes witchcraft when one of the women, his daughter, Betty (Kendyll Gaccione), loses consciousness. As rumors of the occult and voodoo spread throughout town, the group’s ringleader (and the Reverend’s niece), Abigail (Carly Mastriano), insists they were doing no wrong, when in fact they were attempting to place a curse on Elizabeth Proctor (Tara Golson), her former employer and the wife of Abigail’s former lover, John (Stephen Clarke).

When Parris recruits his fellow Reverend, John Hale (Ken Ko) to investigate, Abigail falsely claims that her friend, Tituba (Maura West), forced her to drink blood. To avoid punishment for witchcraft, Tituba confesses that Satan has arrived in Salem and everyone is at risk of his influence. Soon thereafter, even some of the town’s most prominent citizens are suspected of blasphemy and sentenced to death. When the Proctor’s maid, Mary (Kelly Rae LeGault), warns her employers that Elizabeth is on the watch list, John persuades her to inform Reverend Hale that Abigail’s accusations are defamatory and dishonest. Let it suffice to say, things don’t exactly go according to plan.

The story itself is undeniably compelling, and its historical significance makes it all the more shocking. Marla Ladd’s mindful, steady direction perfectly complements the ominous, unsettling circumstances of the script, along with the smoky, dark, minimalistic set. The overarching miscarriage of justice and unfair treatment of these individuals unfailingly raises feelings of outrage from the audience, partly out of concern for the innocent, but also because it reminds us of its relevance today.

If there is a regional theater award for best ensemble, the cast of ‘The Crucible’ will be a top contender. Every performance is fraught with emotion and intensity, and the boundless kinetic energy is prevalent throughout the swift two-and-a-half hour running time.

Clarke’s portrayal of the unwavering John Proctor is extraordinary, and his imposing stage presence demands–and deserves–the audience’s attention. His disposition is mostly on the defense, but his softer, remorseful side surfaces during his scenes with Elizabeth, and they hit just as hard. Golson is magnificent as the dignified Elizabeth who never loses her demeanor despite the uncertainty of her situation. When she stands before Judge Danforth (Christie Max Williams) to verify her husband’s infidelity, the stage drips with tension and anxiety.

Mastriano’s remarkable performance as the malevolent, devious Abigail is as chilling as it is charming. Abigail is not devoid of emotion but criminally misguided and disillusioned, and Mastriano seamlessly conveys her deranged frame of mind. As the easily manipulated Mary, LeGault manages to garner both sympathy and resentment from the audience with her fiery portrayal of the pained, conflicted maid.

The always admirable Ko delivers another noteworthy performance as the unyielding Reverend Hale, whose eleventh-hour change of heart proves immaterial, and Williams is impressive–and frighteningly good–as the hard-nosed Judge Danforth. Ekstrom is terrific as the testy Reverend Parris, and Michael Souney deserves honorable mention for providing a few funny, lighthearted moments as the sarcastic, undeterred Giles Corey.

In all my years of frequenting theater, I am embarrassed to admit that despite having read the play and seen the movie, I had never seen ‘The Crucible’ on stage. Granite Theatre’s well-directed, superbly-acted, exceptional production has set the bar high for any future presentations.

‘The Crucible’ runs through October 25th at The Granite Theatre, 1 Granite Street in Westerly, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-596-2341 or visit www.granitetheatre.org

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 03 Hrs 04 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Rhode Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me