Head Trick Announces 2019-20 Season IN WAR WITH TIME

Head Trick Theatre announces its 2019-20 season, "In War With Time," following its recently acclaimed productions of Goblin Market and Watch on the Rhine. Featuring two U.S. premieres, "In War With Time" is a season on an epic and an intimate scale, about the span of a life and the moments and choices that shape it.

The season opens in July 2019 with William Shakespeare's Queen Margaret, adapted by Jennifer Dick; continues in October-November 2019 with Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway, adapted by Hal Coase; and closes in March-April 2020 with Aphra Behn's The Lucky Chance. All performances will take place at AS220's Black Box, 95 Empire St., Providence, RI.

QUEEN MARGARET by William Shakespeare

adapted by Jennifer Dick

(U.S. Premiere)

From captive war bride to warrior queen leading the House of Lancaster, Jennifer Dick's adaptation traces the evolution of Shakespeare's largest female role through the epic battles and political machinations of the Wars of the Roses. Is Margaret a hero or a villain?

JULY 2019

MRS. DALLOWAY by Virginia Woolf

adapted by Hal Coase

(U.S. Premiere)

Below the surface of a single day in the life of Clarissa Dalloway lie all the choices that made her the person that she is. In Hal Coase's adaptation of Virginia Woolf's celebrated novel, time is fluid, and memories and thoughts have as much life as present action. Dive in.

OCTOBER-NOVEMBER 2019

THE LUCKY CHANCE

by Aphra Behn

Everybody's trying to get ahead. Everybody's trying to stay afloat. In Aphra Behn's bawdy, honest comedy, money can always buy love - is luck enough to win it back? One way or another, someone's getting screwed.

MARCH-APRIL 2020

Head Trick Theatre is a performing group based in Providence, RI that puts on innovative productions of classic plays with a focus on the importance of liveness. Recent productions include Goblin Market, Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon's otherworldly musical of memory and sisterhood adapted from the Christina Rossetti poem, and Watch on the Rhine, Lillian Hellman's thriller exhorting Americans to stand up against rising fascism, in residence at AS220; and Much Ado About Nothing, a feminist/gay look at Shakespeare's classic battle of wits, outdoors at Roger Williams National Memorial.

For more information on the upcoming season or on anything else Head Trick Theatre, visit http://www.headtricktheatre.org or email headtricktheatre@gmail.com.





