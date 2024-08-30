Gamm Theatre to Hold Auditions for ANGELS IN AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will hold in-person auditions for its productions of Angels in America parts 1 & 2 by Tony Kushner, directed by Brian McEleney as follows: Equity Principal Auditions will be held on Monday September 16 from 3pm-8pm. Auditions will take place at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI. Members of AEA will be given appointments for audition times. Any AEA member without an appointment will be seen off the waiting list.

This audition will be for AEA members only. Interested EMC and non-AEA performers will not be given appointments and should submit headshots/resumes to auditions@gammtheatre.org. Additional auditions are TBD.

Please note: At this time, no taped video (digital) submissions will be accepted.

Angels in America pt. 1: Millenium Approaches

Rehearsals begin April 29, 2025. Performances run May 29- June 15, 2025 (extension to June 22)

Angels in America pt. 2: Perestroika

Rehearsals begin late August. Performances run September-October 2025 (exact dates TBD)

The Gamm is looking to cast the following roles:

Joseph Porter Pitt: late 20s-30s. Chief clerk at the Federal appeals court. Also plays Ghost of Prior Walter (14th century) and The Eskimo.

Harper Amaty Pitt: 20s-30s, Joe's wife. An agoraphobic with a mild opium addiction. Also plays Martin Heller, a Reagan appointee in the DOJ.

Louis Ironson: Late 20s, 30s. A word processor working for the second court of appeals.

Prior Walter: Late 20s -30s. Louis' boyfriend. Occassionally employed as a club designer or caterer, otherwise lives very modestly but with great style off a small trust fund. Also plays The Man in the Park.

Belize: 30s. A former drag queen and former lover of Prior. A registered nurse. Also plays Mr. Lies, Harper's imaginary travel agent friend.

The Angel: Four divine emanations, Fluor, Phosphor, Lumen and Candle, manifest in one. Also plays Sister Ella Chapter, a real estate agent and friend of Hannah; Emily, a nurse; and The Woman in the South Bronx.

The roles of Hannah Pitt and Roy Cohn have been cast.

Each performer will be allotted a minimum of 3 minutes and a maximum of 5 minutes. When requesting an appointment, please let us know what role you'd like to read for so we can send you appropriate sides. The sides will also be available at the audition. The Gamm will provide a reader. Please also provide a hard copy of your headshot/resume at the time of your audition. Copies of the play will be available at the auditions.

Callbacks, if necessary, are TBD.

For an appointment, please email auditions@gammtheatre.org. In your email, please offer a time block of 2 hours during the span of day. We will reply with a specific appointment time slot. EMAIL IS PREFERRED. If you do not have email, please call 401-723-4266 x152.

The Gamm Theatre is a family-friendly organization and recognizes that parental needs such as childcare, space for caregivers, or lactation/pumping privacy during auditions can create access to employment opportunities. If you are a parent who needs support in these areas, please contact jess@gammtheatre.org by September 4, 2024. We will evaluate our resources and take supportive measures for the most audition appointments possible. Interested stage managers may send a resume to jess@gammtheatre.org.

Director Brian McEleney and Artistic Director Tony Estrella will be attending auditions. The weekly salary for Equity actors is $789. The weekly salary for Equity stage managers is $946.

