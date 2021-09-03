Gamm Returns To In-Person Performances With A LIE AGREED UPON

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) opens Season 37 with A Lie Agreed Upon, a timely rewrite of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People. Written and directed by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella, A Lie Agreed Upon explores what can happen in a democratic society when science and individual morality clash with economic interests and majority rule.

A Lie Agreed Upon runs from September 30-October 24. This production marks The Gamm's return to live, in-person performances after 18 months, having cut short its production of Assassins on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play follows the story of Dr. Thomas Stockman, a medical examiner charged with inspecting the public hot springs that he helped to promote...and on which the prosperity of his hometown depends. When Stockman finds the water to be contaminated, his attempts to speak the truth are shut down by a growing mob that includes the mayor, Peter Stockman, who is also his brother. Sean McConaghy (Julius Caesar, An Enemy of the People, both 2004) and Jonathan Higginbotham (JQA , 2019) play Thomas and Peter Stockman, respectively.

For the safety and comfort of Gamm audiences, all patrons must present either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the theater. All patrons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks. To view details of The Gamm's health and safety protocols and practices, please click here.