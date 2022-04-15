GOD TALKS TO AN AGNOSTIC Announces Season 2       

The Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the second season of God Talks to An Agnostic - a twelve-part audio drama written, directed and featuring Don Mays, and produced in collaboration with AFRI Productions, The Public's Radio, and Brown Arts Institute. Season Two episodes will debut Saturdays at 3:00pm & Sundays at 3:30pm on The Public's Radio WNPN 89.3FM, beginning July 9 and be available, next-day, on all podcast streaming platforms. Episodes from Season One of God Talks to an Agnostic will begin re-airing weekly on April 16.

Pitted against the backdrop of past and present racial and cultural issues of today, God Talks to An Agnostic is the innovative new twelve-part audio play that serves as a compelling exploration of the impact of religion on race, Black culture and a collective need for faith in something larger than ourselves.

Creator Don Mays says, "We are beyond excited to bring back our immensely talented cast and production team and add amazing new voices, characters and talent for season two of God Talks to an Agnostic. Also, we're thrilled to have been selected from a vast international pool of internet content, as a 2022 Webby Honoree for a scripted series. To have achieved such recognition for our first season speaks volumes to the strength of the talent that went into the series. Looking forward, I think it's safe to say, in many ways, season two promises to be even more provocative than season one - Deeper explorations of the characters, closer examination of current and long persisting cultural and societal issues and relationships and the centering of relationships is an essential- or the most essential element of the series. If you liked season one, you're going to love season two."

God Talks to an Agnostic was recently named a 2022 Webby Award Honoree for best Scripted Podcast Series. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Podcasts; Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.

"Honorees like God Talks to An Agnostic are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from more than 14,300 entries we received this year."

For more information and to listen to Season One, visit thewilburygroup.org/agnostic

A resident artist with the Wilbury Group, Don Mays is a Writer, Filmmaker, Director, and Photographer based in Providence. As a filmmaker, Mays has one feature film, one HBO short film, a documentary and several short films and scripts to his credit. As a theatre director, Mays has worked with several local theaters including The Providence Black Rep and Wilbury Theatre Group. Currently Mays has used his photography skills to document the social justice protests in association with the Black Lives Matters movement. Currently Mays is in pre-production of his feature film, "Frankenstein (A dark Tale)." In this provocative, satirical film Dr. Frankenstein is Black and the monster that he creates is the first White man. The film will be shot in Rhode Island in the fall of 2022.



Season One of God Talks to an Agnostic was presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with AFRI Productions, and written and directed by Don Mays, with sound design and production by Andy Russ, and production management by Annalee Cavallaro, featuring performances by Don Mays, Rose Weaver, Jackie Davis, Rudy Ru Cabrera, Pamela Lambert, Daraja Hinds, Jason Quinn, Jeff Hodge, Christian Mancinas, Cilla Bento, Mindy Britto, Lorraine Guerra, Tânia Montenegro, Becci Davis, and The Watsons Gospel Choir. For all artist bios, visit www.thewilburygroup.org/agnostic



About The Wilbury Theatre Group

Winner of the 2018 National Theater Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, The Wilbury Theatre Group is a professional, nonprofit theatre company that engages our community in thought-provoking conversation through new works, reimagined classics and adventurous playmaking. We are idealistic, ambitious, and stubborn in our resolve to create theatre that entertains, enlightens, and inspires. For more information visit thewilburygroup.org