Extension Announced for FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE (FLORES DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO)

The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence have announced additional performances of FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE (FLORES DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO), now running through Saturday, October 24.

Directed by Shey Rivera Ríos and modelled after safety regulations developed by the Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence in collaboration with epidemiologists from the Brown University School Public Health, FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE divides audience groups into four groups of ten to twenty people, who are each then taken on their own journeys throughout the evening. All performances are presented in Spanish and English through the use of translation, projected subtitles, or bilingual performers. All the performances are presented outdoors on 5 stages and performance areas on the spacious grounds of the WaterFire Arts Center and the historic American Locomotive Company building.

ABOUT FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE (FLORAS DE FUEGO Y UNA MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO)

A journey through time and space, Fire Flowers and a Time Machine (Flores de Fuego y una Máquina del Tiempo) is a bilingual outdoor production that puts audiences in touch with ancestors from the past, and our future descendants. Together these guides bring forth knowledge and magic through a story that weaves monologues, poetry, dance, and ritual. To share with us the wisdom we will need as we continue the journey through the transformations of our Era.

Directed by Shey Rivera Ríos, FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE is an outdoor production created in collaboration with performing artists Sussy Santana, Saúl Ramos Espola, Maritza Martell, Becci Davis, April Brown, Lilly E. Manycolors, Laura Lamb Brown-Lavoie, Matt Garza, Gina Rodríguez-Drix, Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Eli Nixon, Janaya Kizzie, and Rachel Hughes.

All events are outside, rain or shine (bring an umbrella), face-coverings must be worn at all times, and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Additional information will be provided by email prior to your performance.

Audience members must purchase a ticket for in advance prior to the performance. Audience members are requested to arrive to join their Groups at 6:00pm to be in place for performances to start promptly at 6:30pm Thursdays-Saturdays. Advance tickets for all performances are required, and may be reserved at thewilburygroup.org/fire-flowers.

FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE now runs until October 24 outdoors at the WaterFire Arts Center, Providence RI. Tickets for all performances are just $20, and may be reserved online at www.thewilburygroup.org.

