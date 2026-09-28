A BEAUTIFUL NOISE to Return to Providence Performing Arts Center

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The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets for the eagerly anticipated return engagement of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL will go on sale this Friday, October 2 at 10A.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE originally began its journey with a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in June 2022. Following its Boston run, the production made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in December 2022, where it played through June 2024, bringing Neil Diamond's legendary songbook and remarkable life story to audiences, night after night.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE then launched its First National Tour at PPAC in September 2024 before traveling to 69 cities across the country. Across its engagements in Boston, on Broadway, and throughout North America, the production has welcomed more than 2 million patrons in the United States and Canada, underscoring the enduring power of Neil Diamond's music to connect generations of fans.

In August 2026, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE embarked on its Australian tour, marking an exciting new chapter in the production's journey and bringing Neil Diamond's iconic music and story to audiences around the world. With its expansion to international stages, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE has grown from a celebrated Broadway production into a global sensation. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will launch its new North American tour in November 2026, with award-winning singer-songwriter Jesse Labile leading the tour as “Neil Diamond – Then.” Additional casting will be announced at a later date. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is about that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From his exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times ).

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change, and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so, he did, in song after song.

Ten Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

The North American tour is produced by NETworks Presentations. Trinity Wheeler serves as Executive Producer for the production. Follow the show online: abeautifulnoisethemusical.com

Tickets will be available online at ppacri.org, at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P and Saturday, 10A – 2P. The Box Office is also open two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Groups of 10 or more may order tickets by contacting Group Sales Manager Seiana Barbato at 401.574.3162 or by emailing sbarbato@ppacri.org

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